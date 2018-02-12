Financials Rise Amid Broader-Market Strength -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial companies rose.

Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay more than $4.4 million to settle regulatory claims that it failed to supervise traders who misled customers about the price of commercial mortgage bonds.

Chinese technology giant Ant Financial Services Group is aiming to raise as much as $5 billion in a new funding round, a move that would bolster the company's financial position as it weighs a widely anticipated initial public offering.

Barclays was charged for a second time by U.K. authorities over a criminal case relating to an emergency fundraising in 2008 from Middle Eastern investors.

The White House proposed levying fees on derivatives users to bolster the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's 2019 budget, an idea that may be dead on arrival because of industry opposition. ([email protected])