Financials up as Sector Seen Benefiting From Market Strength -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose as the sector was set to benefit from a new influx of capital into the stock market. The Standard & Poor's 500 closed within 1% of an all-time high as investors piled back into the stock market. Some money managers are still anticipating a major correction, citing the likelihood that trade tensions will weigh on growth and continuing concerns about euro-zone stability. "Timing is always very difficult near major tops, and there is always a chance that things keep going just a little longer before they turn," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, chief investment officer at hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund, in a note to clients. In Mr. Di Mattia's view, however, "the negatives are compounding," he said.

