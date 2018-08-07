Log in
Financials up as Sector Seen Benefiting From Market Strength -- Financials Roundup

08/07/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose as the sector was set to benefit from a new influx of capital into the stock market. The Standard & Poor's 500 closed within 1% of an all-time high as investors piled back into the stock market. Some money managers are still anticipating a major correction, citing the likelihood that trade tensions will weigh on growth and continuing concerns about euro-zone stability. "Timing is always very difficult near major tops, and there is always a chance that things keep going just a little longer before they turn," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, chief investment officer at hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund, in a note to clients. In Mr. Di Mattia's view, however, "the negatives are compounding," he said.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

