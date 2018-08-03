Financials up as Weaker Jobs Report Eases Rate Fears -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose as traders bet a softer jobs report would result in less stress on the financial system. Employers added 157,000 workers in July, slightly weaker than economists had predicted. The weaker report took upward pressure off interest rates, easing recent stresses on some pockets of the global financial system. Royal Bank of Scotland said it would pay its first dividend in a decade, as the British bank finally emerged from the wreckage of the financial crisis in the wake of a settlement with the Department of Justice. RBS, which was bailed out by the U.K. government, said it would eventually boost its dividend to a 40% payout rate, subject to stress-test results and the effects of Brexit. American International Group shares fell after the insurer reported second-quarter earnings short of some investors' expectations.

