Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Financials up on Global Market Rebound -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 11:00pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from a rebound in global markets. Fears about a flattening yield curve have moderated in recent sessions, according to one strategist. "The U.S. yield curve's recent steepening - after a period of persistent flattening - reminds us that the spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields reflects much more than the state of the U.S. economy," said Richard Turnill, chief global strategist at money manager BlackRock, in a note to clients. "Global interest rates and monetary policy also play a role in shaping the curve." Goldman Sachs has tapped Jim Esposito to run its trading, or securities unit, alongside current executive Ashok Varadhan, The Wall Street Journal reported. Denmark's public prosecutor for special economic crime has begun a criminal investigation against Danske Bank A/S for potential money-laundering offenses related to transactions at an Estonian branch.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pU.S. to Reimpose Sanctions on Iran, Targeting Iranian Economy -- Update
DJ
05:11pUSMEF U S MEAT EXPORT FEDERATION : Tremendous First Half for U.S. Beef Exports; Pork Exports Still ahead of 2017 Pace
PU
05:07pUtilities Flat as Treasury Yields Drop -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pTelecoms Flat as DOJ Appeals AT&T-Time Warner Ruling -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
05:03pTech up as Banking Plan Boosts Facebook -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:00pStocks lift on strong earnings as trade fight caps gains; sterling slumps
RE
05:00pFinancials up on Global Market Rebound -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:58pGlobal stocks lift on strong earnings as trade fight caps gains; sterling slumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : ADJUSTS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018
2ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
3PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
4MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
5XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Announcement On The Updated Payment Date For The Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.