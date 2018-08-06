Financials up on Global Market Rebound -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from a rebound in global markets. Fears about a flattening yield curve have moderated in recent sessions, according to one strategist. "The U.S. yield curve's recent steepening - after a period of persistent flattening - reminds us that the spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields reflects much more than the state of the U.S. economy," said Richard Turnill, chief global strategist at money manager BlackRock, in a note to clients. "Global interest rates and monetary policy also play a role in shaping the curve." Goldman Sachs has tapped Jim Esposito to run its trading, or securities unit, alongside current executive Ashok Varadhan, The Wall Street Journal reported. Denmark's public prosecutor for special economic crime has begun a criminal investigation against Danske Bank A/S for potential money-laundering offenses related to transactions at an Estonian branch.

