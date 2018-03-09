Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Finding a solution to underinsured Americans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 01:16am CET

Foster City, CA, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is no shortage of data to show that the average consumer is ignorant about how insurance works, some have no insurance at all while many who do are  often lacking adequate coverage amounts.

Insure.com’s Insurance Advisor tool acts as a virtual consultant to provide advice that is specific to your needs in each category -- auto, health, home and life insurance.

Complete a 5-minute review of your insurance portfolio by answering a series of questions with the Insurance Advisor and receive a letter grade accompanied by individualized results and recommendations based on gaps in coverage.  You call fill out all four sections, or just one if you’re only want to review one insurance type.

Insure.com’s Consumer Analyst Penny Gusner and the Insure.com team created the Insurance Advisor to provide expert advice to those who aren’t sure which types of insurance they need or how much.  For example, does your current life insurance policy cover all your needs? Are your home and auto liability limits high enough to protect your assets? Are you aware of what to look for when buying a health insurance plan?

 “This tool is like having someone in your corner,” says Gusner. “We all appreciate having an insider that gives us great advice. I wanted to create a tool that felt like I was sharing what I’ve learned from over 15 years in the insurance industry with every consumer.”

Even if you feel confident that you have the policies you need to safeguard your assets and finances, it’s wise to conduct an annual insurance check-up each year, as the coverage that fits this year may not be the coverage that is best for you in the coming year.

Gusner recommends using the Insurance Advisor tool annually or anytime you have a major life event (such as a marriage, addition of a child, buy or sell a home, divorce or death in the family, or change jobs) in order to protect your assets, your family and your quality of life.   

“If you’re not ready to use the Insurance Advisor yet, we outline some standard rules you can follow when evaluating coverage on your own,” says Gusner. “You can make some basic calculations to ensure there’s no unpleasant surprises should you need to file a claim, while at the same time you’re not paying for unnecessary coverages.”

About Insure.com

Insure.com provides a comprehensive array of information on auto insurance, home insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The site offers an extensive library of originally authored insurance articles and decision-making tools that are not available from any other single source, including its extensive car insurance discounts tool and a tool that provides consumers with the average auto insurance rates for all new model year vehicles.

Follow us on Twitter to stay up-to-date on the latest insurance-related news: @InsureCom

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccbdcac7-5307-4ede-9f03-d5a1fe319008

Brad Bennion
Insure.com
650-703-6349
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24aXTREME DRILLING CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
02:23aOil prices rise as U.S. President Trump set to meet North Korea's Kim
RE
02:23aDE SOTO INC. : Where Eminent Domain Meets the Blockchain
AQ
02:22aDONGKUK STEEL MILL : South Korea trade minister says to consider taking U.S. steel tariffs to WTO
RE
02:22aLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION : - 2017 Results of Operations
AQ
02:22aSEVEN & I : transactions |
AQ
02:20aOpawica Explorations Inc. Announces Drill Program at McWatters Property, near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
NE
02:16aOPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. : Announces Drill Program at McWatters Property, near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
AQ
02:12aOklahoma’s Hallman Grabs Lead on Day One of FLW Tour at Lake Lanier presented by Ranger Boats
GL
02:10aTAHOE RESOURCES : Guatemalan Constitutional Court Requests Additional Information
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise as U.S. President Trump set to meet North Korea's Kim
2TESLA'S $2.6 BILLION STOCK AWARD FOR MUSK IS TOO HIGH: ISS
3ALUMINIUM : Trump sets steel and aluminium tariffs, Mexico, Canada exempted
4TESLA : TESLA : chief executive asks Trump for 'fair outcome' on China trade
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Boeing has 'cash horsepower' for targeted acquisitions - CEO

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.