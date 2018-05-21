Log in
FindingAttorney.com Legal Directory Has Re-Launched

05/21/2018

GREENVILLE, Ohio, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FindingAttorney.com is now a completely FREE service! It is free to both search for an attorney and to list yourself as an attorney, NO STRINGS ATTACHED. You don't have to worry about limited services just because we don't charge. Our goal is to provide a service that is at least as good if not better than any attorney directory site out there. We want to provide a place to search for qualified attorneys and valuable legal information, as well as provide an excellent location for attorneys to advertise at NO COST.

Finding Attorney was designed to allow you to search a lawyer as you wish.
Looking for Attorneys? We have listings for all types of Attorneys and maps to get you there.


Looking for Attorneys? We have listings for all types of Attorneys and maps to get you there. With the help of the Attorney Directory, you can make an informed choice of your Attorney in the comfort of your own home before you leave on the trip without searching through endless information. Our website listings include all types of Attorneys.

FindingAttorney.com
134 West 4th St, Greenville, Ohio 45331
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this release is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2d0d15e-7802-42d9-8808-5a042a110184

