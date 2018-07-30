Finet : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FINET GROUP LIMITED 財華社集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 08317)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Finet Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 30/F., Fortis Tower, 77-79 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 14 August 2018 for the following purposes:

(1) To consider and approve the first quarterly results of the Company and all its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 June 2018 and approve the draft announcement of the first quarterly results to be published on the GEM website and the Company's website;

(2) To consider the payment of dividend, if any;

(3) To consider the closure of the Register of Members, if necessary; and

(4) To transact any other business.

By Order of the Board

Lo Yuk Yee Chairman and Executive

Director

Hong Kong, 27 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Lo Yuk Yee, Mr. Chow Wing Chau and Mr. Yiu Wing Hei, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Wai Kin, Mr. Siu Siu Ling, Robert and Mr. Leung Chi Hung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market ("GEM") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in al material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there and no other matter the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading or deceptive.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the day of its posting and on the website of the Company at www.finet.hk.