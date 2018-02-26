Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fintech Revolut Britain's first digital bank to break even

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 01:26am CET

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial technology firm Revolut has become the first of a new breed of digital banks in Britain to break even on a monthly basis after a swelling user base and a suite of new products helped it bolster revenues in December.

Revolut, which has gained popularity with users for cheap and easy foreign exchange and is in the process of securing a banking license, now has 1.5 million users across Europe.

The firm is one of a number of digital banks that have sprung up in Britain in the past few years, offering slick apps, cut-price fees and a "marketplace" where users can shop around for products from a variety of providers.

Some have seen significant user growth since, but all are loss-making.

Revolut founder Nikolay Storonsky told Reuters that December's result was driven by strong user growth and uptake of its products -- trends that had continued into 2018.

"In January we had an even stronger month...and again we are up 20-25 percent on revenues compared to December," he said.

The firm's closest peers including Monzo, Starling Bank and Tandem, which all have British banking licenses, told Reuters they had not yet seen a month without losses.

Another app-only bank, Atom, which has a different business model, also said it had not broken even yet. Germany's digital bank N26, which has expanded across Europe, declined to disclose details on its financials.

Unlike its rivals, Revolut offers paid-for premium and business accounts, that have proven lucrative for the start-up.

It is also the only British digital bank to operate across Europe so far. Strong growth in countries like France, Germany and Switzerland and the Nordic region helped drive its user base up by 50 percent in the last two months. Expansion plans are also underway in India, Brazil, South Africa and the UAE.

Revolut is in the process of securing a banking license in Lithuania, which it then plans to passport elsewhere in Europe.

It already offers device and travel insurance through its marketplace, two of the new products that helped grow users and the firm's monthly transaction volume to $1.5 billion (£1.07 billion) - a 700 percent increase in the past 12 months.

Another was the ability to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies within the Revolut app.

Storonsky said there had been strong demand for this from customers since the capability launched, although this fell back a bit when the value of Bitcoin and other digital currencies dropped.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Emma Rumney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aUK services businesses enjoy first profit rise in two years - CBI
RE
01:32aGREATER GRAND FORKS CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU : Great things are springing up at Alerus Center
PU
01:26aFintech Revolut Britain's first digital bank to break even
RE
01:08aLabour piles pressure on May over Brexit stance
RE
01:04aOil steady near two-week high as Saudi to keep export curbs
RE
12:32aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Embarks on New Digital Frontiers in Port Moresby
PU
12:18aAlibaba turns heads as it joins Games sponsorship waltz
RE
12:18aAlibaba turns heads as it joins Games sponsorship waltz
RE
02/25NOC NATIONAL OIL : Effective treatment of leaks in Al-Harouge fields the focus as NOC meet with Suncor Libya
PU
02/25CAMPASPE SHIRE COUNCIL : Audit & Risk Committee Charter Adopted
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba turns heads as it joins Games sponsorship waltz
2HOWARD HUGHES CORP : HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATIO : ® Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
3MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova to Present at the Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston
4Samsung’s Newest ISOCELL Image Sensor Enables Mobile Devices to ‘Slow Down’ Time
5DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : DOLLAR GENERAL : Crooks tie up Queens dollar store employees, take off with $1,00..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.