First 37 Products Certified by Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program

01/16/2018 | 06:02am CET

Innovative initiative attracts support from seven key Ethernet industry leaders, with more to follow

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced the certification of the first 37 Power over Ethernet (PoE) products through its new PoE certification program. Products from multiple Ethernet industry leaders were tested at the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) in Durham, N.H. Newly certified products range from component level evaluation boards, to power sourcing equipment (PSE) enterprise switches, to midspan PoE power sources. Complete details of certified products are available via the program’s public registry at http://bit.ly/EAPoE-CertifiedProducts.

Participants in the Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program are Analog Devices, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Microsemi Corporation; Philips Lighting NV; Sifos Technologies, Inc.; and Texas Instruments, with additional organizations expected to join swiftly.

“Multivendor interoperability is Ethernet’s hallmark and an important consideration – consumers want to know their products will just work, while industry players need a way to find new partnership opportunities with companies offering certified equipment,” said Tam Dell’Oro, founder and CEO, Dell’Oro Group, Inc. “The global Ethernet PoE switch market is surging, with 750 million PoE-enabled switches and hundreds of millions of devices expected to be delivered over the next five years. With participants representing some 60 percent of PoE-enabled switch ports shipped worldwide, this program is a boon to both end users and the Ethernet ecosystem. Consumers can buy PoE solutions with greater confidence in their multivendor interoperability, and industry stakeholders have a valuable new avenue for forging critical business relationships.”

The Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program offers a simple visual cue for identifying products certified to program requirements. The easy-to-read logo clearly illustrates which types of PSE and powered devices (PD) will work together, maintaining the robust interoperability and dependable performance Ethernet is known for. Open to both the organization’s members and the industry, the certification of its first 37 products shows the program is gaining acceptance among end users and the Ethernet ecosystem.

Interested organizations should visit http://bit.ly/PoECertification for Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program participation information. Consumers seeking details of certified PoE products should visit the public registry at http://bit.ly/EAPoE-CertifiedProducts.

For more information about the Ethernet Alliance, please visit http://www.ethernetalliance.org, follow @EthernetAllianc on Twitter, visit its Facebook page, or join the EA LinkedIn group.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education.


© Business Wire 2018
