First 37 Products Certified by Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program

The Ethernet
Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and
advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced the certification
of the first 37 Power over Ethernet (PoE) products through its new PoE
certification program. Products from multiple Ethernet industry leaders
were tested at the University
of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) in Durham,
N.H. Newly certified products range from component level evaluation
boards, to power sourcing equipment (PSE) enterprise switches, to
midspan PoE power sources. Complete details of certified products are
available via the program’s public registry at http://bit.ly/EAPoE-CertifiedProducts.
Participants in the Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program are
Analog Devices, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Co.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Microsemi Corporation; Philips
Lighting NV; Sifos Technologies, Inc.; and Texas Instruments, with
additional organizations expected to join swiftly.
“Multivendor interoperability is Ethernet’s hallmark and an important
consideration – consumers want to know their products will just work,
while industry players need a way to find new partnership opportunities
with companies offering certified equipment,” said Tam Dell’Oro, founder
and CEO, Dell’Oro Group, Inc. “The global Ethernet PoE switch market is
surging, with 750 million PoE-enabled switches and hundreds of millions
of devices expected to be delivered over the next five years. With
participants representing some 60 percent of PoE-enabled switch ports
shipped worldwide, this program is a boon to both end users and the
Ethernet ecosystem. Consumers can buy PoE solutions with greater
confidence in their multivendor interoperability, and industry
stakeholders have a valuable new avenue for forging critical business
relationships.”
The Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program offers a simple visual
cue for identifying products certified to program requirements. The
easy-to-read logo clearly illustrates which types of PSE and powered
devices (PD) will work together, maintaining the robust interoperability
and dependable performance Ethernet is known for. Open to both the
organization’s members and the industry, the certification of its first
37 products shows the program is gaining acceptance among end users and
the Ethernet ecosystem.
Interested organizations should visit http://bit.ly/PoECertification
for Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification Program participation
information. Consumers seeking details of certified PoE products should
visit the public registry at http://bit.ly/EAPoE-CertifiedProducts.
For more information about the Ethernet Alliance, please visit http://www.ethernetalliance.org,
follow @EthernetAllianc
on Twitter, visit its Facebook
page, or join the EA LinkedIn
group.
About
the Ethernet Alliance
The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and
component vendors, industry experts, and university and government
professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion
of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards
to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new
Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005667/en/