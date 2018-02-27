First Access Entertainment : Launches Seed Fund to Tap Into Youth Market

Today, entertainment company First
Access Entertainment announced the launch of The
Fund by First Access Entertainment. As a platform created to advise
and collaborate with promising entrepreneurs building innovative
businesses that target youth culture, The Fund is positioned to be a
launching pad for creative young people. Led by music industry executive
Sarah Stennett, and avid entrepreneur Simon Tikhman, The Fund will offer
financial, operational and strategic support to its portfolio companies
out of its Los Angeles headquarters.
Stennett has developed and launched the careers of many successful
artists. FAE specializes in identifying, nurturing and providing a
platform for young talent. Tikhman will drive the search for young
entrepreneurs from around the world and the procurement of their
ventures. Some of his investments with his brother, Alex Tikhman,
include Robinhood, Glympse, Espresa, Philz Coffee, Exadel, Monclarity,
e-Sports platform Vision Venture Partners, among multiple others.
“First Access Entertainment has always focused on recruiting and
promoting young artists and entrepreneurs, in front of and behind the
camera,” said Tikhman, managing partner of The Fund. “This is a natural
next step – by seeding, incubating and giving aspiring companies access
to the extensive global infrastructure of First Access Entertainment,
they will have all the tools they need to take their ideas to the next
level.”
“It is very important for us to embrace youth culture and those who
think differently – the rebellious and the disruptive,” said Stennett,
co-founder and partner at The Fund, and CEO of First Access
Entertainment. “We will invest in young innovators not just financially,
but will give them a distinct advantage with experience and access to
some of the most successful and experienced entrepreneurs in the field
of technology and entertainment, as well as strategic integrations with
First Access Entertainment’s existing businesses.”
The Fund will support companies across several areas, including but not
limited to, the Internet of Things, shared economy, new marketing,
fashion and music. Portfolio companies will benefit from the experience
of First Access Entertainment’s staff of more than 70 personnel located
around the world (Los Angeles, New York, London and Stockholm) led by
FAE executives Benedict Maxwell and Jessica Nolan, plus an all-star
advisory board with their finger on the pulse of youth culture. From
former professional athletes to founders and CEOs, the board will
provide entrepreneurs with mentorship and additional resources to
support the development of their growing businesses. The board includes:
-
Former NBA star, turned entrepreneur, Baron Davis
-
Fashion designer Rachel Antonoff
-
Co-founder and COO of Arsenic, Amanda Micallef
-
Founder and Managing Partner at Bracket Capital, Jihan Bowes-Little
This board will also aid Tikhman in determining which business ventures
fit the cultural ethos of The Fund and the overall sustainability of
investments.
To apply to The Fund by First Access Entertainment, go to firstaccessfund.com.
About First Access Entertainment
First Access Entertainment is a company at the forefront of the paradigm
shift in the entertainment business. A joint venture between music
industry executive Sarah Stennett and businessman and investor Len
Blavatnik’s Access Industries, First Access Entertainment offers
recorded music, management and publishing services as well as film, TV &
technology development, and acting & model management.
