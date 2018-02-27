First Access Entertainment : Launches Seed Fund to Tap Into Youth Market

“The Fund,” Led by Music Industry Executive Sarah Stennett and Entrepreneur Simon Tikhman to Nurture Young Entrepreneurs, Leveraging All-Star Advisory Board

Today, entertainment company First Access Entertainment announced the launch of The Fund by First Access Entertainment. As a platform created to advise and collaborate with promising entrepreneurs building innovative businesses that target youth culture, The Fund is positioned to be a launching pad for creative young people. Led by music industry executive Sarah Stennett, and avid entrepreneur Simon Tikhman, The Fund will offer financial, operational and strategic support to its portfolio companies out of its Los Angeles headquarters.

Stennett has developed and launched the careers of many successful artists. FAE specializes in identifying, nurturing and providing a platform for young talent. Tikhman will drive the search for young entrepreneurs from around the world and the procurement of their ventures. Some of his investments with his brother, Alex Tikhman, include Robinhood, Glympse, Espresa, Philz Coffee, Exadel, Monclarity, e-Sports platform Vision Venture Partners, among multiple others.

“First Access Entertainment has always focused on recruiting and promoting young artists and entrepreneurs, in front of and behind the camera,” said Tikhman, managing partner of The Fund. “This is a natural next step – by seeding, incubating and giving aspiring companies access to the extensive global infrastructure of First Access Entertainment, they will have all the tools they need to take their ideas to the next level.”

“It is very important for us to embrace youth culture and those who think differently – the rebellious and the disruptive,” said Stennett, co-founder and partner at The Fund, and CEO of First Access Entertainment. “We will invest in young innovators not just financially, but will give them a distinct advantage with experience and access to some of the most successful and experienced entrepreneurs in the field of technology and entertainment, as well as strategic integrations with First Access Entertainment’s existing businesses.”

The Fund will support companies across several areas, including but not limited to, the Internet of Things, shared economy, new marketing, fashion and music. Portfolio companies will benefit from the experience of First Access Entertainment’s staff of more than 70 personnel located around the world (Los Angeles, New York, London and Stockholm) led by FAE executives Benedict Maxwell and Jessica Nolan, plus an all-star advisory board with their finger on the pulse of youth culture. From former professional athletes to founders and CEOs, the board will provide entrepreneurs with mentorship and additional resources to support the development of their growing businesses. The board includes:

Former NBA star, turned entrepreneur, Baron Davis

Fashion designer Rachel Antonoff

Co-founder and COO of Arsenic, Amanda Micallef

Founder and Managing Partner at Bracket Capital, Jihan Bowes-Little

This board will also aid Tikhman in determining which business ventures fit the cultural ethos of The Fund and the overall sustainability of investments.

To apply to The Fund by First Access Entertainment, go to firstaccessfund.com.

About First Access Entertainment

First Access Entertainment is a company at the forefront of the paradigm shift in the entertainment business. A joint venture between music industry executive Sarah Stennett and businessman and investor Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, First Access Entertainment offers recorded music, management and publishing services as well as film, TV & technology development, and acting & model management.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005465/en/