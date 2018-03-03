First Command Reports: Military Retirees Who Choose DoD’s Lump Sum Buyout Will Likely Pay a High Price

The Defense Department is casting the lump sum feature of the new
Blended Retirement System as a way to give service members new financial
choices at retirement, but a detailed analysis of the program reveals
that those who sign up for the cash buyout will likely pay a high price.
The lump sum program offers retiring service members the opportunity to
receive upfront dollars by forfeiting a portion of their working-age
retirement pay (either 25 percent or 50 percent of the monthly payment).
Retirees can choose to take the lump sum as a single payment or in four
equal annual installments. Either way, their monthly retired pay will
remain at the reduced level until age 67 and then returns to the full
amount.
Lump sum amounts will be determined using the Government Discount Rate,
which is an annually approved rate that is currently 6.99 percent. Based
on a detailed analysis of the future finances of two hypothetical career
military members (one enlisted, one officer) who retire at age 42, First
Command Financial Services, Inc. projects that lump sum amounts
calculated at the 6.99 percent rate would total less than half of all
the monthly payments forfeited over a 25-year period.
For the hypothetical officer example, First Command based its
projections on a pay grade of O-5, an assumed retired pay of $3,410 per
month and annual cost of living adjustments of 3 percent. The 25 percent
option produces a lump sum of $157,250. That’s a significant benefit,
but it pales beside the $372,978 in total monthly payments forfeited
over the 25-year period. By taking the lump sum option, the service
member sees the value of their retirement package shrink by $215,728.
Enlisted personnel face similar challenges. For the hypothetical
enlisted example, First Command assumed a pay grade of E-7, retired pay
of $1,770 per month and annual cost of living adjustments of 3 percent.
The 25 percent option produces a lump sum of $81,622. The monthly
payments forfeited over the 25-year period totaled $193,600. The value
of the service member’s retirement package shrinks by $111,978.
In both cases, the dollar amounts are double for the 50 percent option.
“These hypothetical examples suggest that service members who select the
lump sum payments could put themselves at risk of a significant drop in
the lifetime value of their own retirement package,” said Scott Spiker,
chairman/CEO of First Command. “The promise of a lump sum that could
total in the six figures will surely appeal to many service members.
They may choose to take the upfront dollars with good intentions, but
there are no guarantees. Instead of investing the money for retirement,
they may use it for other purposes. They may sink it into a business
that fails, use it to help out a relative or just spend it. Years later,
when these retirees are attempting to turn their accumulated assets into
income streams, they’ll have fewer dollars to deploy.”
The Blended Retirement System, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018,
calls for a 20 percent reduction in current retirement pay in exchange
for a defined contribution program of automatic and matching Thrift
Savings Plan contributions, a mid-career continuation pay bonus and the
lump sum buyout option. The program applies to all new service members
who’ve joined since Jan. 1, but military members who ended 2017 with 12
years or less of service are eligible to opt in to the new program.
When the first wave of eligible service members who opted into the
Blended Retirement System start to retire in 2026, they’ll likely be
dealing with a different Government Discount Rate but the challenges
promise to be the same.
“The lump sum buyout is clear example of how the choices in the Blended
Retirement System can present service members with more risk and more
complexity in planning for their financial futures,” Spiker said. “The
opaqueness and uncertainty associated with the lump sum buyout
reinforces the value of consulting with a financial coach. Service
members should plan on working with professionals who have the
necessary advanced knowledge to conduct a meaningful analysis of the
Blended Retirement System, help them weigh all of the information and
make informed decisions.”
Highlights of First Command’s analysis of lump sum payment options
Officer examples
Pay grade O-5 taking a 25% reduction in pension in exchange for a
lump sum
Assumptions
-
Retirement pay for BRS of $3,410, or $40,920 first year
-
3.0% post-retirement COLA
-
Retirement pension started at age 42
-
Discount Rate of 6.99%
-
Discounted pension lasted through age 66
Results
-
Reduced pension for the first year would be $30,690
-
First year reduction was $10,230
-
Total of the reductions over the 25 years prior to FRA at age 67
totaled $372,978
-
Lump sum at retirement in exchange for the reduced pension using the
Discount Rate of 6.99% totaled $157,250
Pay grade O-5 taking a 50% reduction in pension in exchange for a
lump sum
Assumptions
-
Retirement pay for BRS of $3,410, or $40,920 first year
-
3.0% post-retirement COLA
-
Retirement pension started at age 42
-
Discount Rate of 6.99%
-
Discounted pension lasted through age 66
Results
-
Reduced pension for the first year would be $20,460
-
First year reduction was $20,460
-
Total of the reductions over the 25 years prior to FRA at age 67
totaled $745,987
-
Lump sum at retirement in exchange for the reduced pension using the
Discount Rate of 6.99% totaled $314,500
Enlisted examples
Pay grade E-7 taking a 25% reduction in pension in exchange for a
lump sum
Assumptions
-
Retirement pay for BRS of $1,770, or $21,240 first year
-
3.0% post-retirement COLA
-
Retirement pension started at age 42
-
Discount Rate of 6.99%
-
Discounted pension lasted through age 66
Results
-
Reduced pension for the first year would be $15,930
-
First year reduction was $5,310
-
Total of the reductions over the 25 years prior to FRA at age 67
totaled $193,600
-
Lump sum at retirement in exchange for the reduced pension using the
Discount Rate of 6.99% totaled $81,622
Pay grade E-7 taking a 50% reduction in pension in exchange for a
lump sum
Assumptions
-
Retirement pay for BRS of $1,770, or $21,240 first year
-
3.0% post-retirement COLA
-
Retirement pension started at age 42
-
Discount Rate of 6.99%
-
Discounted pension lasted through age 66
Results
-
Reduced pension for the first year would be $10,620
-
First year reduction was $10,620
-
Total of the reductions over the 25 years prior to FRA at age 67
totaled $387,197
-
Lump sum at retirement in exchange for the reduced pension using the
Discount Rate of 6.99% totaled $163,245
