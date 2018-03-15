First-Ever Iowa PAC to Support Democratic Candidates for County Office Launches With First Event

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its launch announcement last month, the Iowa Democratic Elected Officials Association (County IDEA) hosted its inaugural event in tandem with the ISAC conference, bringing together dozens of supporters and Democratic leaders in Des Moines. The kick-off focused on the importance of providing critical resources to potential Democratic candidates who would otherwise have challenges running for office, and was keynoted by Iowa State Representative Chris Hall (D-Sioux City).

County IDEA was formed last month in an effort to rebuild state Democratic parties and develop progressive community-level leaders -- a need that has perhaps never been greater, especially in Iowa. As of 2017, only 240 Democratic elected officials represent Iowans, while nearly 600 Republicans represent constituents in the majority of Iowa's 99 counties. With Democratic county elected officials from across the state already together in the state capital, County IDEA is gathering many of these officials to discuss how the power of grassroots organizing will reinvigorate Democrats' presence in Iowa government.

"When we as Democrats support one another and help create a more equitable policy platform, Iowans will be the beneficiaries of better jobs, higher wages, and more affordable necessary services, particularly health care," added Jake Braun, the former Obama National Deputy Field Director, a board member for the organization, who also spoke at the evening's event.

"Local elected officials have some of the most direct impact on the lives of Iowans, and in recent years, we have seen far too many Republicans win at the county level who have refused to fight for the values that unite Iowans - better schools, better jobs, and more access to health care," said Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. "By encouraging local Democrats to run for county-level office and equipping them with the skills and resources to win, the Iowa Democratic Elected Officials Association, or County IDEA, will help our party win back the support of Iowans from Davenport to Sioux City. We look forward to working with them to bring the fight for the future of our state to counties across the state and help turn Iowa blue."

"ISAC's conference presented a meaningful opportunity for County IDEA to address and capture the imaginations of county officials from Davenport to Sioux City," said John Murphy, County IDEA founder and board member. "I want Iowa Democrats to know that running a successful political campaign should never be too expensive or left up a small group of party insiders. We as today's county leaders need to encourage more young Iowans to run for office so local governments reflect the communities they serve."

County IDEA is planning more programmatic activities for later this year. In addition, it will begin supporting candidates through its PAC after the 2018 Democratic primaries, which take place in early June of this year.

County IDEA is an organization dedicated to recruiting and supporting local Iowa Democrats to run for office, starting at the county level. Through training, field organizing, fundraising support and the provision of other basic campaign infrastructure needs for newcomer candidate – with an emphasis on lowering the barrier to entry for women and minority candidates – County IDEA is investing in the future of Iowa's Democratic party.

