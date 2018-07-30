First Farmers and Merchants : Announces Frederic Palmliden As Trust Portfolio Manager

COLUMBIA, Tenn.-First Farmers has named Frederic Palmliden as Trust Portfolio Manager. Palmliden will serve as an investment officer and support the growth of First Farmers' trust department, which holds $4.7 billion in assets.

'Fred brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table that will grow both our company and our clients,' said Randy Stevens, First Farmers' chairman and CEO. 'He understands the ins and outs of investment strategy and is passionate about minimizing financial risks while maximizing returns and ultimately outperforming Middle Tennesseans' expectations, which is at the core of First Farmers' mission.'

As Trust Portfolio Manager, Palmliden's responsibilities will include performing asset allocation and oversight for the bank's mutual fund model portfolios; conducting security research and selection of mutual funds, exchange traded funds, stocks and bonds in client portfolios; leading the asset review and investment committee meetings; and assisting trust officers in the areas of client relations and business development.

A seasoned investment professional, Palmliden has 18 years of industry experience spanning wealth management and investment research to asset allocation, portfolio construction and risk management. Prior to joining First Farmers, he most recently served as Investment Strategist at Taylor Wealth Solutions after working in senior roles for investment groups including Tradestation Group, Inc.

Palmliden is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a CFA® charterholder, serving as Subject Matter Expert and former Regional Chairman for the CMT Association. Having graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, he also earned a series of broker licenses in research analysis, uniform combined state law and general securities.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

