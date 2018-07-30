Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Farmers and Merchants : Announces Frederic Palmliden As Trust Portfolio Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

COLUMBIA, Tenn.-First Farmers has named Frederic Palmliden as Trust Portfolio Manager. Palmliden will serve as an investment officer and support the growth of First Farmers' trust department, which holds $4.7 billion in assets.

'Fred brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table that will grow both our company and our clients,' said Randy Stevens, First Farmers' chairman and CEO. 'He understands the ins and outs of investment strategy and is passionate about minimizing financial risks while maximizing returns and ultimately outperforming Middle Tennesseans' expectations, which is at the core of First Farmers' mission.'

As Trust Portfolio Manager, Palmliden's responsibilities will include performing asset allocation and oversight for the bank's mutual fund model portfolios; conducting security research and selection of mutual funds, exchange traded funds, stocks and bonds in client portfolios; leading the asset review and investment committee meetings; and assisting trust officers in the areas of client relations and business development.

A seasoned investment professional, Palmliden has 18 years of industry experience spanning wealth management and investment research to asset allocation, portfolio construction and risk management. Prior to joining First Farmers, he most recently served as Investment Strategist at Taylor Wealth Solutions after working in senior roles for investment groups including Tradestation Group, Inc.

Palmliden is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a CFA® charterholder, serving as Subject Matter Expert and former Regional Chairman for the CMT Association. Having graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, he also earned a series of broker licenses in research analysis, uniform combined state law and general securities.

For more information, please visit www.myfirstfarmers.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

« Back to News

Disclaimer

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:22pBABA FARID SUGAR MILLS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2018 of Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited
AQ
05:22pSIEMENS PAKISTAN ENGINEERING : Board of directors meeting of Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited
AQ
05:22pMEHRAN SUGAR MILLS : Financial results of Mehran Sugar Mills Limited for Quarter ended June 30, 2018
AQ
05:22pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for first training session with Juventus
AQ
05:22pTHE ASIA PACIFIC OTT TV & VIDEO FORECAST REPORT 2018 : 351 Million Subscription Video On-Demand Subscribers by 2023, up from 141 Million in 2017, is Expected - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:22pBANK VTB : VTB Bank Issues $170.4 Million Claim Against Singapore's AnAn Group
DJ
05:21pCONSORTEUM : CSRH) Provides Comprehensive Mobile Solution for Clients
AQ
05:21pCANS MEDT : Cannvas MedTech CEO Discusses The Company’s Business Plan After Becoming A Publicly Traded Company
AQ
05:21pPACIFIC SOFTWARE : NetworkNewsBreaks – Pacific Software, Inc. (PFSF) Develops Innovative Trade Portal Utilizing Secure Blockchain Databases
AQ
05:21pAFMA : NCFMD reduces number of meetings
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
3HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
4CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.