First Farmers and Merchants : Announces New Branch Manager for Port Royal Branch in Spring Hill

COLUMBIA, Tenn.--First Farmers has named Keith Hickey branch manager at its Port Royal branch in Spring Hill. Hickey will oversee daily operations and growth of the branch in addition to working with clients to design banking options and advise customers on financing.

Hickey brings more than 25 years of commercial, private banking and management experience to First Farmers. He previously served in commercial lending and managerial roles at the First Peoples Bank, First Tennessee Bank and SunTrust Bank. Hickey is also currently enrolled in the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania's ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

'Keith brings a wealth of knowledge of the banking industry and the region to First Farmers,' said T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and CEO of First Farmers. 'His vast experience in a variety of positions from lending to management and training will be an asset to our Spring Hill team as we continue to strive to exceed customer expectations.'

Active in the community, Hickey has served as a member and volunteer of a variety of professional and non-profit organizations, including local chapters of the United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Rotary International, American Youth Soccer Organization, Chamber of Commerce, American Heart Association, Cerebral Palsy Association and Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, he is the Advisory Board of Director for the Tennessee Bankers Association for the Banking Schools Board, while also serving on the Presidential Advisory Board of Directors for Tusculum University.

