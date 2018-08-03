Log in
First Farmers and Merchants : LAUNCHES BUSINESS BANKING DIVISION WITH NAMING OF MICHAEL JONES AS SENIOR BUSINESS BANKING OFFICER

08/03/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

COLUMBIA, Tenn.-First Farmers --a community bank serving Middle Tennessee with 22 banking locations in eight local counties--is launching its business banking division with the announcement of Michael A. Jones as Senior Business Banking Officer. In this new role, Jones will be tasked with developing and growing First Farmers' team of business bankers to provide competitive financial products and services tailored to small businesses across Middle Tennessee.

'Michael's extensive expertise and his passion for empowering small businesses to achieve their financial goals will be invaluable assets as we grow First Farmers' business banking division,' said T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and CEO of First Farmers. 'This marks a new chapter of growth for this sector of our company, and I have full confidence that Michael's leadership will allow us to better serve local businesses and meet their needs.'

Formerly the Business Banking Relationship Manager for First Farmers' Brentwood branch, Jones has more than 19 years of experience in the banking industry--14 years of which were exclusively dedicated to business banking. As Senior Business Banking Officer, Jones will be responsible for developing First Famers' business banking division and building a team of business bankers to fully service the Middle Tennessee area. He will also continue to assist local businesses with their banking needs, including lending, depository services and treasury management.

Prior to joining First Farmers, Jones served as vice president of commercial banking for First Citizens Bank. Additionally, Jones previously held senior-level positions at US Bank, National City Bank, Fifth Third Bank and Citibank in Chicago.

'At First Farmers, we aim to stay ahead of businesses' needs, and this evolution of our business banking services is testament of our commitment to being a full-service, trusted advisor for the local business community,' said Jones. 'It is an honor to be a part of this growth and to build a team that will be a competitive, dependable resource for Middle Tennessee.'

Jones was recently recognized as one of the NashvilleBusiness.Net's '100 Most Leading Persons in Banking, Legal & Professional Services.' A Nashville native, he is an active community member, serving on the Williamson County YMCA volunteer board and as a member of the Downtown Nashville Rotary and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

For more information, please visit www.myfirstfarmers.com.

Disclaimer

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 19:00:01 UTC
