First Graphite : June 2018 Quarterly Cashflow Statement

07/31/2018 | 09:43am CEST

Appendix 5B

+Rule 5.5

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

First Graphene Limited (previously First Graphite Limited)

ABN 50 007 870 760

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

30 June 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (12 months)

$A'000

  • 1. Cash flows from operating activities

  • 1.1 Receipts from customers

  • 1.2 Payments for

    • (a) exploration & evaluation

    • (b) research & development

    • (c) production

    • (d) staff costs

    • (e) administration and corporate costs

  • 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 1.4 Interest received

  • 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

  • 1.6 Income taxes paid

  • 1.7 Research and development refunds

  • 1.8 Other (provide details if material)

  • 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

-

(40)

(873)

(130)

(101)

(46)

-

5

(1)

-

119 -

7

(210)

(2,532)

(1,105)

(717)

(656)

-

10

(18)

-

631 -

(1,067)

(4,590)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(153)

(772)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

Page 1

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (12 months)

$A'000

  • (c) investments

  • (d) other non-current assets

  • 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) tenements (see item 10)

    • (c) investments

    • (d) other non-current assets

  • 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

  • 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 2.5 Other (provide details if material)

  • 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(100)

-

-

-

-

- (265)

-

-

(100)

- 59

-

-

- (783)

-

-

(518)

(1,596)

  • 3. Cash flows from financing activities

  • 3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

  • 3.2 Proceeds from issue of share options

  • 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

  • 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

  • 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

  • 3.6 Repayment of borrowings

  • 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

  • 3.8 Dividends paid

  • 3.9 Other (provide details if material)

  • 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

1,998 - -

(220) 502 - - - (8)

6,093 461 -

(254) 502 - - - (52)

2,272

6,750

  • 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  • 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents atbeginning of period

  • 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

  • 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

  • 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

4,033 (1,067)

4,175 (4,590)

(518)

(1,596)

2,272

6,750

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (12 months)

$A'000

  • 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

  • 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

13

(6)

4,733

4,733

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

$A'000

Previous quarter

$A'000

  • 5.1 Bank balances

  • 5.2 Call deposits

  • 5.3 Bank overdrafts

  • 5.4 Other (provide details)

  • 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

4,214 519

3,955 78

4,733

4,033

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in

108

item 1.2

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties

-

included in item 2.3

6.3

Current quarter

$A'000

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payment of Director fees and consulting fees paid to directors and director-related entities.

  • 7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  • 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

    Current quarter

    $A'000

  • 7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

- -

  • 8. Financing facilities available

    Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

  • 8.1 Loan facilities

  • 8.2 Credit standby arrangements

  • 8.3 Other (please specify)

    Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000

    Amount drawn at quarter end

    $A'000

    452

    452

    -

    -

    -

    -

  • 8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

    US$340,000 Graphite Sale & Purchase Agreement with Traxys Europe SA. Interest at 6.75% pa and secured over graphite inventory.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

  • 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

  • 9.2 Research & Development

  • 9.3 Production

  • 9.4 Staff costs

  • 9.5 Administration and corporate costs

  • 9.6 Other (provide details if material)

  • 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows

10

500

100

100

50

760

10.

Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

Tenement reference and location

Nature of interest

Interest at beginning of quarter

Interest at end of quarter

10.1

Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

Compliance statement

  • 1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

  • 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

    Sign here:

    .

    (Director and Company secretary)

    Print name:

    Peter Richard Youd

    Notes

    Date: 31 July 2018

  • 1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

  • 2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

  • 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

Disclaimer

First Graphite Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 07:42:02 UTC
