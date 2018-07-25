First Graphite : Placement of Shares at Premium to Market

ASX Announcement

29 June 2108

Placement of Shares at Premium to Market

Highlights

• Placement of shares at 18¢ has raised $2m

• Placed to a Sydney-based family office

• Funds will be used to establish the UK office and facilities at Manchester, including the appointment of specialist material scientists and marketing personnel.

Advanced materials company, First Graphene Limited ("FGR" or "the Company") (ASX: FGR) is pleased to advise it has raised $2m by the placement of shares at $0.18. The issue of the 11,100,000 shares and 5,550,000 options is within the Company's capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and will not require shareholder approval.

The placement was undertaken pursuant to the board's strategy of strengthen the share register with long-term shareholders who understand the growth strategy of the Company. The board understands FGR shareholders want both corporate growth and share price appreciation, and this is seldom achieved by making placements at heavily discounted prices to opportunistic traders. It is pleasing to the board that sophisticated investors are recognising the exciting potential offered by FGR's graphene initiative and are approaching the Company for equity positions that will give them "a seat at the table.

The funds raised will place the Company in a strong position to establish the new UK office at the GEIC facility in Manchester (Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre). (See the ASX Release of 27 June 2018). This office will place the Company at the heart of manufacturing in the UK and provide close proximity to European markets. FGR will be adding to the technical team of advanced material scientists and marketing personnel, under the guidance of the Company's Advanced Materials Advisor, Dr Andy Goodwin.

Chairman Warwick Grigor stated: "We are very pleased to place shares to a family office which has previously been an active and supportive shareholder, and who understands the real business of the Company is the commercialisation of graphene and its many applications. After many months of working to align the share register with the nature of our business, with shareholders who recognise we are an advanced materials tech company rather than a mining company, we are starting to be properly recognised. We are not a cyclical trading stock but rather, a growth company which should be rated according to the promise of the steep long-term growth curve before it".

About First Graphene Ltd (ASX: FGR)

First Graphene has established a commercial graphene production facility for the bulk scale manufacture of graphene at competitive prices. The Company continues to develop graphene related intellectual property from which it intends to generate licence and royalty payments.

The Company has collaboration arrangements with four universities and is at the cutting edge of graphene and 2D related material developments. Most recently First Graphene has become a Tier 1 participant in the Graphene Engineering and Innovation Centre (GEIC) of the University of Manchester. First Graphene is working with numerous industry partners for the commercialisation of graphene and is building a sales book with these industry partners.

About Graphene

Graphene, the well-publicised and now famous two-dimensional carbon allotrope, is as versatile a material as any discovered on Earth. Its amazing properties as the lightest and strongest material, compared with its ability to conduct heat and electricity better than anything else, means it can be integrated into a huge number of applications. Initially this will mean graphene is used to help improve the performance and efficiency of current materials and substances, but in the future, it will also be developed in conjunction with other two-dimensional (2D) crystals to create some even more amazing compounds to suit an even wider range of applications.

One area of research which is being very highly studied is energy storage. Currently, scientists are working on enhancing the capabilities of lithium ion batteries (by incorporating graphene as an anode) to offer much higher storage capacities with much better longevity and charge rate. Also, graphene is being studied and developed to be used in the manufacture of supercapacitors which can be charged very quickly, yet also be able to store a large amount of electricity.

