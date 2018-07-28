Log in
First National Bank Alaska : Declares Dividend for Third Quarter 2018

07/28/2018 | 04:03am CEST

At the Board of Directors Meeting held July 26, 2018, First National Bank Alaska (OTC PINK: FBAK) declared a post-split cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on September 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2018.

This decision follows a 10-1 stock split approved at First National Bank Alaska’s annual meeting on April 24, 2018, effective August 10, 2018. It is the intent of the Board of Directors to increase the bank’s annual dividend per share to $128 per common stock, or $12.80 per common stock post-split, subject to continued favorable results and other factors the bank’s Board may deem relevant.

Alaskan-owned and operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state. In 2017, Alaska Business Monthly readers voted the bank the “Best of Alaska Business” in five categories, including the Best Place to Work for the second year in a row and best Customer Service, Corporate Citizen, Family-Owned Business and Alaska Ad Campaign. In January 2018, MSN.com named First National the most admired company in the state.

Visit FNBAlaska.com for more information about Alaska’s largest locally-owned bank and access to efficient and secure online banking services.


© Business Wire 2018
