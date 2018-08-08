Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., announced today its conclusion of a contract with Meieki Management LLC to manage Nikko Style Nagoya, the first hotel under the new upscale, select-service Nikko Style brand, which will open in 2020.

Nikko Style Nagoya will be located in Nagoya’s popular Meieki district, which combines offices, retail outlets and other downtown conveniences, including Nagoya Station, within the fast-redeveloping Chukyo metropolis that extends well beyond Nagoya.

Mr. Marcel P. van Aelst, CEO of Okura Nikko Hotel Management, remarked, “We are delighted that we will be opening Nikko Style Nagoya in 2020. This will be our first property branded under Nikko Style, our new lifestyle brand targeting customers who are especially interested in new and creative hotel experiences. We look forward to opening this and other Nikko Style hotels in major locations worldwide to create an all-new customer base.”

Nagoya’s Meieki district is a principal transportation hub with intersecting JR, Nagoya Railroad and Kintetsu Railway lines. In recent years, Meieki has become the main gateway to the Nagoya metropolitan area and surrounding region. The district’s distinctive atmosphere is defined by its highly regional character, including historic Yanagibashi Central Market, the local “pantry of citizens.” Chubu Centrair International Airport is within easy reach and is expected to bring in many more overseas visitors as Japan’s inbound tourism continues to surge.

Nikko Style Nagoya will offer 191 rooms, a communal lobby, all-day dining and a fitness gym. This will be Okura Nikko Hotels’ first select-service lifestyle hotel targeting at a new customer base. The upscale facility will be specifically geared to satisfying the needs and preferences of millennials interested in culture, health, the environment and creative hotel experiences. It is forged from the brand concept of a hotel that fascinates people by offering them new travel styles and experiences.

One of the hotel’s many appealing features will be its communal lobby, which is designed to facilitate interaction among hotel guests, local people and other visitors. Additionally, a special event area in the lobby will provide a unique space for culinary events featuring tasty local ingredients, workshops on Nagoya’s distinctive cuisine and performances by local musicians, allowing guests to absorb Nagoya culture and experience its charms even before venturing outside.

All-day dining will include a tempting mix of all-round and local Japanese cuisine, including fresh, high-quality produce supplied by local farmers, as well as representative local beers and Japanese sake.

Standard rooms will offer an above-average 30 m² of floor space with 5 meters of frontage, providing spacious living areas and bathrooms allowing enhanced relaxation. Interiors will incorporate motifs inspired by the traditional crafts of Nagoya, imbued with Japan’s world-famous manufacturing culture, and in the same spirit, Nikko Style Nagoya will provide their own original amenity products which are gentle on the skin and environmentally friendly.

The 24-hour fitness gym will invigorate guests with an exhilarating open design enhanced by an extra-large picture window. As a people-friendly and earth-friendly hotel, Nikko Style Nagoya will offer guests environmentally friendly choices such as the option to decline replacement towels or bed linen.

The development of the hotel facilities is being carried out by Support 27 LLC. And ORIX Real Estate Investment Advisors Corporation performs asset management and project management work, which has been commissioned by Support 27.

Overview of Nikko Style Nagoya

Location: 5-2011-1 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

Access: 5-minute walk from Kokusai Center station

No. of floors: 13

Total floor area: About 9,542 m2

About Nikko Hotels International

Nikko Hotels International (NHI) is a luxury hotel brand providing facilities and services to meet a wide variety of guests' needs in urban centers and popular resort destinations worldwide. The NHI brand emphasizes fine luxury, gracious hospitality and international culture. Service in the spirit of Japanese hospitality is a distinguishing feature of all NHI properties, both in Japan and overseas. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com/nikko for more information.

About Okura Nikko Hotel Management

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962. Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura operates 73 properties (47 in Japan and 26 overseas) encompassing some 22,678 guest rooms (as of July 31, 2018) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.

About ORIX Real Estate Investment Advisors Corporation

ORIX Real Estate Investment Advisors Corporation was established in 2007 primarily aiming to form and manage the private funds. The ORIX Group is a corporate group that pursues a contribution to society by constantly creating new value through financial and other services. ORIX real estate business specializes in multiple areas, including investment in the development of residences, offices, logistic facilities and retail facilities and other facilities. Additionally, the ORIX Real Estate Corporation deals with the management of hotels, training centers, golf courses, aquariums and other facilities. ORIX Real Estate Investment Advisors Corporation has been offering investors even more attractive investment opportunities by fully leveraging the ORIX Group’s know-how in the real estate and finance.

