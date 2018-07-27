First Northern Community Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

First Northern Community Bancorp (the “Company”, OTCQB: FNRN), holding
company for First Northern Bank (“First Northern” or the “Bank”), today
reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the
six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to net income of $5.1 million,
or $0.43 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $3.0 million, or
$0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or
$0.22 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Total assets at June 30, 2018 were $1.2 billion, an increase of $29.3
million, or 2.5%, compared to June 30, 2017. Total deposits at June 30,
2018 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $22.3 million, or 2.1%, compared
to June 30, 2017. During the same period, total net loans (including
loans held-for-sale) increased $56.5 million, or 8.4%, to $732.3
million. The Company continued to be “well capitalized” under regulatory
definitions, exceeding the 10% total risk-based capital ratio threshold
at June 30, 2018.
Commenting on the Company’s financial results, President & Chief
Executive Officer, Louise Walker stated, “First Northern posted record
net income of $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. These
results represent a 17.9% increase when compared to the second quarter
of 2017. On a year-to-date basis, net income was $5.7 million, a 13.3%
increase over the same period last year, largely driven by an increase
in net interest income of 12.4% and a decrease in provision for income
taxes of 29.6% when compared to the same period last year. In the area
of non-interest income for the first six months of 2018, two of our
bright spots were investment & brokerage services income and debit card
income, up 11.1% and 7.2% respectively, over the same period in 2017. We
are pleased with our performance and believe it is a result of the
disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives and our widening net
interest margin.”
First Northern Bank is an independent community bank that specializes in
relationship banking. The Bank, headquartered in Solano County since
1910, serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, and Contra Costa
Counties, as well as the west slope of El Dorado County. In June, the
Bank opened a Residential Mortgage Loan Office in Sonoma. Experts are
available in small-business, commercial, real estate and agribusiness
lending, as well as mortgage loans. The Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender.
Non-FDIC insured Investment and Brokerage Services are available at
every branch location, including Dixon, Davis, West Sacramento,
Fairfield, Vacaville, Winters, Woodland, Sacramento, Roseville and
Auburn. The Bank has a full-service Trust Department in Sacramento and a
commercial lending office in Walnut Creek. Real estate mortgage and
small-business loan officers are available by appointment in any of the
Bank’s 10 branches. First Northern recently launched Lightning Loans,
its new digital channel for small businesses to get a $2,500 to $50,000
loan or line of credit in minutes. The Bank is rated as a Veribanc “Blue
Ribbon” Bank for the earnings period ended March 31, 2018 (www.veribanc.com).
The Bank can be found on the Web at www.thatsmybank.com,
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other public statements may include certain
“forward-looking statements” about First Northern Community Bancorp and
its subsidiaries (the “Company”). These forward-looking statements are
based on management’s current expectations, including but not limited to
statements about market conditions and the anticipated impact of recent
tax law changes and current expectations about strategic focus and
competitive advantages, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from
these expectations due to changes in global political, economic,
business, competitive, market and regulatory factors. More detailed
information about these risk factors is contained in the Company’s most
recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on
Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time, which
identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking
statements. The financial information contained in this release should
be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and
notes thereto included in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K
and Form 10-Q, and any reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances arising after the date on which they are made. For further
information regarding the Company, please read the Company’s reports
filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.
