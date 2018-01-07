Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First-ever Ai-for-audio Solution to Debut at CES 2018 Under Linkplay-Bambu Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2018 | 03:01pm CET

The world’s first-ever Ai-for-audio technology will debut at CES 2018 in January – a solution that promises to help smart-device makers significantly improve audio quality and save money.

The intro is part of a just-struck partnership between Linkplay Technology and Bambu Tech.

By offering Bambu’s software-only AWSM Ai Audio™ on its WiFi module, Linkplay will become the world’s first turnkey Wifi audio solution provider to apply “adaptive intelligence” to optimize inbound voice and outbound audio processing.

Last year, Linkplay became one of the first System Integrators for Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS). Its turnkey platform powers many products from brands such as iHome, Jam Audio, Kitsound, Anker, FABRIQ, and others.

“With Ai Audio, Linkplay will be enabling branded OEMs and ODMs in the rapidly growing wireless audio market to substantially differentiate their products,” says Jade Wu, Linkplay’s Chief Business Officer. “We know that’s vitally important as the segment becomes more competitive.”

For Bambu, the strategic partnership offers more validation for the startup’s Advanced Wave Sound Method, aka AWSM (pronounced “awesome.”), which uses adaptive intelligence to restores the fidelity to streamed or stored audio compromised by digital audio compression in any format, whether MP3s, AACs, or even CD-quality WAV files.

“Until now, device manufacturers have had no choice but to resort to more expensive hardware,” says Bambu CEO Dayne Sieling he says. “But we can prove that software alone can deliver better audio quality – and cut BOM in the process.”

Adaptive intelligence” is a recognized branch of computing.

AWSM Ai Audio analyzes audio sample-by-sample in real-time. It then anticipates what needs to be done to ensuing samples in real time. Finally, it adapts to the dynamic millisecond-to-millisecond changes, details, and harmonics of sound — cleaning and restoring them individually and as they affect each other the way they do in the physical world.

Both companies will be at CES 2018. Linkplay will be in at the Venetian in Suite 35-204, where Bambu also will be demonstrating its AWSM Ai Audio on smart speakers, soundbars, TVs, laptops, smartphones, and cars.

For more information about Linkplay, visit www.linkplay.com. For more about Bambu Tech visit www.bambu.tech.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:14p LG ELECTRONICS : Connected appliance network makes the future kitchen more delightful
06:13p OUTDOORS COLUMN : Steps you can take to hinder HSUS' hunting initiative
06:10p BLOCKCHAIN : Jim Blasingame's 2018 Crystal Ball Predictions
06:07p SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : What's on center stage at the CES tech show? Your voice
06:04p FORD MOTOR : A Q&A with the planner who wrangled St. Paul's Ford site, soccer stadium, more
06:02p Following the legislature
06:02p TESLA : In brief
05:46p JESCO : What goes up must come down
05:46p LOCKHEED MARTIN : How they voted
05:38p INFOMEDIA PRESS : to announce Quarterly Result
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : VW 2017 group sales rose to around 10.7 million cars, beating Toyota - Bild..
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Wanda mulls sport unit IPO and sale of overseas assets - sources
3AKORN, INC. : Fresenius CFO backs acquisition course - Boersen-Zeitung
4AÉROPORTS DE PARIS : France plans privatisation law in asset sale push - PM
5APPLE : APPLE : PREPARE FOR A TERRIFYING TECHNOLOGICAL REVOLUTION IN 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.