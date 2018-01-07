First-ever Ai-for-audio Solution to Debut at CES 2018 Under Linkplay-Bambu Deal

The world’s first-ever Ai-for-audio technology will debut at CES 2018 in January – a solution that promises to help smart-device makers significantly improve audio quality and save money.

The intro is part of a just-struck partnership between Linkplay Technology and Bambu Tech.

By offering Bambu’s software-only AWSM Ai Audio™ on its WiFi module, Linkplay will become the world’s first turnkey Wifi audio solution provider to apply “adaptive intelligence” to optimize inbound voice and outbound audio processing.

Last year, Linkplay became one of the first System Integrators for Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS). Its turnkey platform powers many products from brands such as iHome, Jam Audio, Kitsound, Anker, FABRIQ, and others.

“With Ai Audio, Linkplay will be enabling branded OEMs and ODMs in the rapidly growing wireless audio market to substantially differentiate their products,” says Jade Wu, Linkplay’s Chief Business Officer. “We know that’s vitally important as the segment becomes more competitive.”

For Bambu, the strategic partnership offers more validation for the startup’s Advanced Wave Sound Method, aka AWSM (pronounced “awesome.”), which uses adaptive intelligence to restores the fidelity to streamed or stored audio compromised by digital audio compression in any format, whether MP3s, AACs, or even CD-quality WAV files.

“Until now, device manufacturers have had no choice but to resort to more expensive hardware,” says Bambu CEO Dayne Sieling he says. “But we can prove that software alone can deliver better audio quality – and cut BOM in the process.”

“Adaptive intelligence” is a recognized branch of computing.

AWSM Ai Audio analyzes audio sample-by-sample in real-time. It then anticipates what needs to be done to ensuing samples in real time. Finally, it adapts to the dynamic millisecond-to-millisecond changes, details, and harmonics of sound — cleaning and restoring them individually and as they affect each other the way they do in the physical world.

Both companies will be at CES 2018. Linkplay will be in at the Venetian in Suite 35-204, where Bambu also will be demonstrating its AWSM Ai Audio on smart speakers, soundbars, TVs, laptops, smartphones, and cars.

For more information about Linkplay, visit www.linkplay.com. For more about Bambu Tech visit www.bambu.tech.

