Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FirstBank Providing Free Lunch and Treats to Palm Desert Residents March 15 and 16

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Palm Desert, Cali., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, the nation’s third largest privately held bank with numerous banking locations in California, is kicking off its “Good Days,” where they will be providing free food, drinks, treats and a chance to learn about charitable causes, on Thursday, March 15 and Friday March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

0_int_StreetFoodVendorHandingOutFoodtoCustomer.jpg


2_int_bankingforgooddarkblueFDIC.png


Good Days, which is open to the public, will be held at FirstBank’s branch at 73000 Highway 111 in Palm Desert (off of Hwy 111 and Monterey) and include the following giveaways:

“We’re here to help our local community thrive and that’s really the purpose of these events,” said Brian Holcombe, Market President for FirstBank. “Our intent is to not only provide customers and community members with free items, but to support area businesses and important charitable causes.”

Last April, FirstBank launched its new company-wide mantra, “banking for good,” which reflects its longstanding philosophy to do what’s right for customers, employees and the communities it serves. To learn more about “banking for good,” go to efirstbank.com/bankingforgood.

Donations are not required in order to receive free items or services.


About FirstBank

FirstBank, the nation’s third largest privately held bank, operates more than 115 locations in California, Arizona, and Colorado, serving over 750,000 customers. The bank offers a variety of checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity loans and a full range of commercial loans and business accounts and services. Since 2000, the company has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist and has contributed more than $60 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. FirstBank is also unique in that a majority of its stock is owned by management and employees. For more information, go to www.efirstbank.com.

 


###

Member FDIC

Equal Housing Lender

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a418720-6486-41ce-8692-cc0e3e9519a4

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/719cac18-8a21-4ae5-98ce-9518a16cbf00

Chandra Brin
FirstBank
303-235-1402
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:29pHAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:29pSPECIAL DIVERSIFIED OPPORTUNITIES : STANDARD DIVERSIFIED OPPORTUNITIES INC. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10:29pEVERBRIDGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
10:28pRESOLUTE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:28pSELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28pATOMERA INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28pPINNEYASSOCIATES : Offering Webinar on Abuse Potential Assessment of Cannabinoids
PR
10:27pTTEC : TeleTech reports 4Q loss
AQ
10:27pAGILE THERAPEUTICS : reports 4Q loss
AQ
10:27pLIGHTSTONE VALUE PLUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS : (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENEL : E.ON sees job cuts, synergies in German utilities shake-up
2'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : S&P 500 MOVERS: INTC, MU

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.