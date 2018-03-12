FirstBank Providing Free Lunch and Treats to Palm Desert Residents March 15 and 16

Palm Desert, Cali., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, the nation’s third largest privately held bank with numerous banking locations in California, is kicking off its “Good Days,” where they will be providing free food, drinks, treats and a chance to learn about charitable causes, on Thursday, March 15 and Friday March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Good Days, which is open to the public, will be held at FirstBank’s branch at 73000 Highway 111 in Palm Desert (off of Hwy 111 and Monterey) and include the following giveaways:

“We’re here to help our local community thrive and that’s really the purpose of these events,” said Brian Holcombe, Market President for FirstBank. “Our intent is to not only provide customers and community members with free items, but to support area businesses and important charitable causes.”

Last April, FirstBank launched its new company-wide mantra, “banking for good,” which reflects its longstanding philosophy to do what’s right for customers, employees and the communities it serves. To learn more about “banking for good,” go to efirstbank.com/bankingforgood.

Donations are not required in order to receive free items or services.





About FirstBank

FirstBank, the nation’s third largest privately held bank, operates more than 115 locations in California, Arizona, and Colorado, serving over 750,000 customers. The bank offers a variety of checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity loans and a full range of commercial loans and business accounts and services. Since 2000, the company has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist and has contributed more than $60 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. FirstBank is also unique in that a majority of its stock is owned by management and employees. For more information, go to www.efirstbank.com.





