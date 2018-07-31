Log in
Fish & Richardson : Named a "Best Law Firm for Women" by Working Mother

07/31/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

BOSTON, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been named one of the "Best Law Firms for Women" by Working Mother magazine. Fish was one of only 60 law firms in the U.S. to earn a spot on this prestigious list.

(PRNewsfoto/Fish & Richardson)

Fish was selected for its cutting-edge programs and policies to attract, retain and promote women at the firm. This includes having a flexible culture that does not require "face time" for success, generous reduced hour policies, top-of-the-market parental leave benefits, and strong support for working mothers and parents. Fish also has many programs geared towards advancing women in its workplace including its long-time EMPOWER Women's Initiative and client development LEAD program.

"We are honored to be included in Working Mother's Best Law Firms for Women list," said Kristine McKinney, Chief Legal Talent & Inclusion Officer at Fish. "We have made a long-term commitment to building and sustaining a diverse and inclusive workforce, andwe have achieved impressive numbers of women in partnership and leadership roles. We are very proud of our accomplishments and it is great to be recognized for these efforts."

Last year, Fish undertook several new initiatives, and was among the first 30 U.S. law firms to adopt the "Mansfield Rule," which focuses on increasing the representation of women and attorneys of color in leadership positions. In June 2018, Fish was awarded the 2018 Gold Standard Certification by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF), which grants Gold Standard status to a select group of law firms that meet stringent objective criteria demonstrating commitment to retaining and advancing women attorneys.

"The law firms that make Working Mother's list are remarkable for their long-term commitment to retaining and promoting women lawyers," said Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother. "One hundred percent of these firms provide flexible work arrangements and 57 percent of them offer sponsorship programs for high-potential women lawyers."

To compile the rankings, Working Mother collaborated with the ABA Journal to create an application with 300 questions that assessed firms' attorney representation, schedule flexibility, paid time off and parental leaves, and development and retention of women in 2017.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal

or

Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

(617) 879-1511

(800) 818-5070

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--richardson-named-a-best-law-firm-for-women-by-working-mother-300689451.html

SOURCE Fish & Richardson


© PRNewswire 2018
