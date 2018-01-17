Log in
Fisheries Survival Fund: Approval of OHA2 ‘Significant Step Forward’

01/17/2018 | 06:58pm CET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Marine Fisheries Service’s (NMFS) decision to accept the majority of Omnibus Fish Habitat Amendment 2 (OHA2) is a significant step forward in balancing sustainable scallop fishing and environmental protection.

NMFS approved the New England Fishery Management Council’s well-documented recommendations for habitat closures in the Great South Channel and western Georges Bank. These closures will provide critical protections for species like Georges Bank cod, and will provide dramatically more protection for critical habitat than the nearly 20-year closures that they replace.

OHA2’s rebalancing of habitat management both allows for greater habitat protection and restores access to historically productive scallop grounds. It creates new opportunities for the successful scallop rotational management system, which has made the scallop fishery one of the most successful and sustainable fisheries over the last 20 years. Allowing new access to abundant areas such as these has also proven to be the best way to limit adverse environmental impacts from scallop fishing.

NMFS estimates these measures could contribute well over $100 million in scallop landings in the short-term for coastal fishing communities – news that FSF welcomes.

But the Council’s work is not done. NMFS rejected innovations in habitat management in the eastern portion of Georges Bank that would have allowed access to a portion of what is known as the “Northern Edge,” an area that contains some of the most historically rich scallop fishing areas in the world. Several generations of scallops have been born, lived, and died of old age since the last time fishing was permitted there.

According to its decision memo, NMFS appears to have been seeking more information on how habitat-friendly rotational scallop fishing can be implemented to benefit both fishermen and habitat. In the meantime, the outmoded 20-year-old closures remain in place, despite zero evidence that these closures have done anything to promote groundfish productivity. In fact, the evidence suggests they have stymied economic growth and prevented optimization of scallop management.

We are disappointed in the decision regarding eastern Georges Bank, but are hopeful we can take NMFS at its word that it is willing to work on refining a solution to restore Northern Edge access.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3ff71f0-6a5c-4f7c-8416-11e488095209

Andrew Minkiewicz
Fisheries Survival Fund
(202) 342-8474
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
