Fitbit : 9 Healthy Recipes Starring Summer's Tastiest Fruit

08/01/2018

Snacking on summer fruit is a no-brainer, but that shouldn't be where your intake ends. 'Besides being yummy, fruit is packed with antioxidants, such as vitamins A and C, that may help prevent certain cancers and lower your risk of heart disease,' says registered dietitian Keri Gans, RD, author of The Small Change Diet. 'And it's rich in fiber, which can help promote gut health.'

To take full advantage of summer's bounty, work your favorite fruit into your day using the recipes below.

If you like kiwi, try Matcha Overnight Oats with Tropical Fruit.Thanks to kiwi, chia seeds, and rolled oats, this make-ahead breakfast delivers 11 grams of fiber. Get the recipe.

If you like cherries, try Cherry & Skyr Smoothie.Tart cherries meet protein-packed Icelandic yogurt in this post-workout pick-me-up. Get the recipe.

If you like watermelon, try Watermelon Salad with Feta, Mint & Cumin-Lime Dressing.This may sound like an unusual combo, but the result is a perfectly balanced dish that's easy to toss together.Get the recipe.

If you like peaches, try Summer Salad with Grilled Peaches, Fresh Cheese & Pistachios.Grilled stone fruit adds a smoky element to this cookout-friendly showstopper. Get the recipe.

If you like avocado, try California Roll Sushi Bowls with Crab & Avocado.Everything you love about sushi, no fancy rolling skills required. Get the recipe.

If you like mangos, try Salmon Tacos with Mango, Avocado & Coconut.There's no need to fry your fish when it's topped with ripe mango and rich avocado. Get the recipe.

If you like blackberries, try Bison Burgers with Blackberries and Arugula.Naturally jammy blackberries are the perfect complement to peppery greens and lean ground meat. Get the recipe.

If you like raspberries, try Summer Berry Crisp with Greek Yogurt.Use raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, or a mixture of all three in this crumble-topped dessert. Get the recipe.

If you like pineapple, try Piña Colada Mocktail.Swap sugary, fruit-flavored beverages for frozen pineapple chunks and you get a healthier tiki drink. Get the recipe.

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Juno DeMelo

Juno DeMelo lives in Portland, Oregon. She writes essays and stories about food, people, places, and health. Her work has appeared in Glamour, Bon Appétit, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, O, The Oprah Magazine, Women's Health, Men's Journal, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, Shape, and more.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 17:52:02 UTC
