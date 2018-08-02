Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fitbit posts smaller loss on strong smartwatch sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 12:36am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past an advertising billboard for Fitbit Ionic watches at the IFA Electronics Show in Berlin

(Reuters) - Fitbit Inc on Wednesday outpaced Wall Street estimates for quarterly results as its strategy of adding smartwatches to its product line got a boost in the second quarter with higher sales for 'mass-appeal' Versa.

Smartwatch sales in the second quarter accounted for about 55 percent of its total revenue of $299.3 million (227.97 million pounds), which beat estimates of $285.4 million.

Shares of the company rose 3 percent to $6.11 in after-hours trading, with the company selling a total of 2.7 million devices in the quarter, above FactSet's average estimate of 2.5 million.

Fitbit, which is popular for its colourful fitness trackers, is a late entrant to the smartwatch market and has been facing stiff competition from tech players with deeper pockets such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics.

Versa smartwatch outsold Samsung, Garmin and Fossil smartwatches combined in North America in the quarter, Chief Executive Officer James Park said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, rival Garmin Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, signalling higher demand in the wearable devices market.

Fitbit, which makes use of Chinese contract manufacturers to produce most of its devices, said if the proposed U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods comes into effect, it would impact its material costs.

"We are navigating a number of different paths to reduce or eliminate the impact of the tariff," Chief Financial Officer Ronald Kisling said on a conference call with analysts.

The company said its full-year revenue forecast of $1.5 billion excludes the impact of the proposed U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Fitbit now expects third quarter revenue in the range between $370 million and $390 million, the midpoint of which was above the average analyst estimate of $377.6 million.

The company's net loss widened to $118.3 million, or 49 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $58.2 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company lost 22 cents per share, smaller than the estimate of 24 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Akanksha Rana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aWORLD BANK : Financing to Help Improve Weather and Water Forecasting in Central Asia
PU
12:47aWORLD BANK : Central Asia Hydrometeorology Modernization Project Additional Financing
PU
12:47aWORLD BANK : Continues to Help Improve Croatia’s Land Administration System
PU
12:42aTrump administration adds to China trade pressure with higher tariff plan
RE
12:39aTrump administration adds to China trade pressure with higher tariff plan
RE
12:36aFitbit posts smaller loss on strong smartwatch sales
RE
12:17aICA IOWA CATTLEMEN ASSOCIATION : Cattle Krush App now free for Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Members
PU
12:02aTesla steadies output of new Model 3 sedan, sees a profit
RE
08/01HousingWire Magazine Honors TRK Connection CEO Teri Sundh
SE
08/01NCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : August is Member Recruiter Month
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : steadies output of new Model 3 sedan, sees a profit
2ICAHN, WITH SIZABLE STAKE IN CIGNA, TO OPPOSE EXPRESS SCRIPTS ACQUISITION: WSJ
3ALAMOS GOLD INC : Alamos Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
4APPLE : APPLE : ride to $1 trillion - The magic number that gets it there
5AQUA AMERICA INC : AQUA AMERICA : Reports Financial Results for Q2 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.