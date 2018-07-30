Log in
Fitch Solutions : Launches Macro Intelligence Solutions as Part of Strategic Growth Plan

07/30/2018 | 04:39am CEST

As part of its strategic growth plan, Fitch Solutions today announced the launch of its Macro Intelligence Solutions which integrates BMI Research into the Fitch Solutions content suite and combines Fitch Ratings credit insights with BMI expertise, providing clients with one authoritative voice for credit and macro intelligence.

“The full integration of BMI Research is a key milestone for Fitch Solutions. The addition of BMI’s 150 expert analysts to the Fitch Solutions offering is a further step forward in our strategy to expand our content portfolio, invest in our macro intelligence platform and provide clients with a comprehensive and consolidated suite of solutions that leverage technology, research, data and analytics,” said Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, President, Fitch Solutions.

“Closely following the acquisition of Fulcrum Financial Data, this is an important step forward in the growth plans and trajectory of Fitch Solutions and we look forward to continuing expansion and momentum in our business,” Dr. Tinaikar added.

“The creation of our Macro Intelligence Solutions offering, incorporating BMI’s proprietary macro data and unparalleled breadth of coverage and sector research covering more than 200 markets and 22 industries, is an important development in the ongoing expansion of our solutions capabilities and allows us to provide our clients with a truly integrated offering via our Fitch Connect platform,” said Brian Filanowski, Global Head of Product and Solutions, Fitch Solutions.

As an industry leading data provider, the Fitch Solutions business is built on three solutions-based offerings: Macro Intelligence Solutions, Counterparty Risk Solutions and Debt Market Solutions.

BMI research coverage remains unchanged. Going forward, all BMI Research content - across research, data and reports - will be fully integrated into Fitch Solutions Macro Intelligence Solutions and available to all subscribers on Fitch Connect (www.fitchconnect.com). The BMI brand will be replaced by Fitch Solutions Macro Intelligence Solutions.

Fitch Solutions is an industry-leading provider of credit, debt market, and macro intelligence solutions, and the primary distributor of Fitch Ratings content. Today, 90% of the world’s leading banks and financial institutions, as well as multinational companies, government agencies, and consulting firms based across the globe depend on Fitch content to inform their business decisions.

Fitch Solutions is part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group is wholly-owned by Hearst.


© Business Wire 2018
