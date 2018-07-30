Fitch Solutions : Launches Macro Intelligence Solutions as Part of Strategic Growth Plan

As part of its strategic growth plan, Fitch Solutions today announced
the launch of its Macro Intelligence Solutions which integrates BMI
Research into the Fitch Solutions content suite and combines Fitch
Ratings credit insights with BMI expertise, providing clients with one
authoritative voice for credit and macro intelligence.
“The full integration of BMI Research is a key milestone for Fitch
Solutions. The addition of BMI’s 150 expert analysts to the Fitch
Solutions offering is a further step forward in our strategy to expand
our content portfolio, invest in our macro intelligence platform and
provide clients with a comprehensive and consolidated suite of solutions
that leverage technology, research, data and analytics,” said Dr. Ranjit
Tinaikar, President, Fitch Solutions.
“Closely following the acquisition of Fulcrum Financial Data, this is an
important step forward in the growth plans and trajectory of Fitch
Solutions and we look forward to continuing expansion and momentum in
our business,” Dr. Tinaikar added.
“The creation of our Macro Intelligence Solutions offering,
incorporating BMI’s proprietary macro data and unparalleled breadth of
coverage and sector research covering more than 200 markets and 22
industries, is an important development in the ongoing expansion of our
solutions capabilities and allows us to provide our clients with a truly
integrated offering via our Fitch Connect platform,” said Brian
Filanowski, Global Head of Product and Solutions, Fitch Solutions.
As an industry leading data provider, the Fitch Solutions business is
built on three solutions-based offerings: Macro Intelligence Solutions,
Counterparty Risk Solutions and Debt Market Solutions.
BMI research coverage remains unchanged. Going forward, all BMI Research
content - across research, data and reports - will be fully integrated
into Fitch Solutions Macro Intelligence Solutions and available to all
subscribers on Fitch Connect (www.fitchconnect.com).
The BMI brand will be replaced by Fitch Solutions Macro Intelligence
Solutions.
Fitch Solutions is an industry-leading provider of credit, debt market,
and macro intelligence solutions, and the primary distributor of Fitch
Ratings content. Today, 90% of the world’s leading banks and financial
institutions, as well as multinational companies, government agencies,
and consulting firms based across the globe depend on Fitch content to
inform their business decisions.
Fitch Solutions is part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial
information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch
Group is wholly-owned by Hearst.
