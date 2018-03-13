Fitting Manufacturer Julius Blum Gmbh to Digitalize the Business with Stibo Systems Master Data Management Solution

The Business-first Master Data Management™ Platform Will Play a Central Role in Digitalizing the Processes and Customer Experiences at the International Manufacturer of Hinge, Lift and Runner Systems

Stibo Systems, the global leader in Business-first Master Data Management (MDM)™ solutions, announced today that Julius Blum GmbH, an Austrian manufacturer and distributor of fitting systems, has chosen Stibo Systems’ Product MDM solution, leveraging the STEP Trailblazer platform, to support the manufacturer’s online efforts as well as boost its catalog production.

Julius Blum GmbH delivers innovative lift, hinge and pull-out solutions to furniture manufacturers and authorized dealers in more than 120 countries. Blum’s focus on creating differentiated and customized offerings focusing on excellent customer experiences puts high demands on the company’s ability to manage its product master data. With the implementation of the Stibo Systems solution, the company will be able to more efficiently manage its product data workflows and thereby boost its online sales channels.

Blum also offers both online and printed catalogs in several editions and formats throughout numerous regions to meet today’s request for localized customer experiences, and catalogs continue to be a very important part of the manufacturer’s sales journey. With Stibo Systems Product MDM, Blum will be able to speed up the catalog production process significantly and at the same time secure the quality of the product information featured.

“We want to empower our employees and systems by creating one central, trusted digital business core of operational information that can support our efforts to create even more frictionless customer experiences. The power of Stibo Systems Product MDM solution and STEP platform are going to fuel those efforts,” said Roland Zangerle, Julius Blum.

Blum has more than 7,500 employees worldwide. The company runs seven plants in Vorarlberg, Austria; production sites in Poland, Brazil and USA; as well as 29 subsidiaries respectively representative offices around the world.

“We’re delighted that Julius Blum GmbH has found our offering to be the best fit in its efforts to further strengthen this great business. We’re excited to play a crucial part in this great company’s journey toward digitalization,” said Mikael Lyngsø, CEO, Stibo Systems. “Our solution is going to help Blum drive higher value from their product data and ensure that the information is accessible when, where and how the business users need it to provide for positive a customer experience.”

