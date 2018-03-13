Fitting Manufacturer Julius Blum Gmbh to Digitalize the Business with Stibo Systems Master Data Management Solution

Stibo Systems, the global leader in Business-first Master
Data Management (MDM)™ solutions, announced today that Julius Blum
GmbH, an Austrian manufacturer and distributor of fitting systems, has
chosen Stibo Systems’ Product
MDM solution, leveraging the STEP Trailblazer platform, to support
the manufacturer’s online efforts as well as boost its catalog
production.
Julius
Blum GmbH delivers innovative lift, hinge and pull-out solutions to
furniture manufacturers and authorized dealers in more than 120
countries. Blum’s focus on creating differentiated and customized
offerings focusing on excellent customer experiences puts high demands
on the company’s ability to manage its product master data. With the
implementation of the Stibo Systems solution, the company will be able
to more efficiently manage its product data workflows and thereby boost
its online sales channels.
Blum also offers both online and printed catalogs in several editions
and formats throughout numerous regions to meet today’s request for
localized customer experiences, and catalogs continue to be a very
important part of the manufacturer’s sales journey. With Stibo Systems
Product MDM, Blum will be able to speed up the catalog production
process significantly and at the same time secure the quality of the
product information featured.
“We want to empower our employees and systems by creating one central,
trusted digital business core of operational information that can
support our efforts to create even more frictionless customer
experiences. The power of Stibo Systems Product MDM solution and STEP
platform are going to fuel those efforts,” said Roland Zangerle, Julius
Blum.
Blum has more than 7,500 employees worldwide. The company runs seven
plants in Vorarlberg, Austria; production sites in Poland, Brazil and
USA; as well as 29 subsidiaries respectively representative offices
around the world.
“We’re delighted that Julius Blum GmbH has found our offering to be the
best fit in its efforts to further strengthen this great business. We’re
excited to play a crucial part in this great company’s journey toward
digitalization,” said Mikael Lyngsø, CEO, Stibo Systems. “Our solution
is going to help Blum drive higher value from their product data and
ensure that the information is accessible when, where and how the
business users need it to provide for positive a customer experience.”
