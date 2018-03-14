Flexera Opens Data Platform Centre of Excellence in Belfast

ITASCA, Ill., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that’s reimagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured, today announced it has opened the doors to its new Data Platform Centre of Excellence offices in Belfast City Centre, Northern Ireland. The new Flax House facility will be focused on advancing Flexera’s Technology Asset Management (TAM) solutions.



Pictured from left to right – Art Middlekauff, Senior Vice President of Engineering; Jim Ryan, Chief Executive Officer; Walker White, Vice President of Data Platform; and Eric Free, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth





Using some of the most advanced technologies available, the Belfast site will manage platform development for Flexera’s software and hardware asset data repository – the world’s most comprehensive. Flexera’s Data Platform powers the company’s own products as well as Enterprise Architecture, Project & Portfolio Management, IT Financial Management, Procurement and IT Service Management solutions across the entire software supply chain.

The Belfast office currently employs 30 people in many vital roles including: Product Management, Engineering, Support, Marketing and Content Operations. There’s an active recruitment drive in place with a laser focus on Development, and forecasts to hire an additional 20 team members in 2018. Future plans also include adding a new Support and Services Hub for the United Kingdom and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“The Belfast community’s commitment to excellence was key to establishing this facility,” said Walker White, Flexera’s Vice President of Data Platform. “As we continue to expand our investment with new jobs and services, we have high confidence that this new Centre of Excellence will exceed expectations in platform development while serving the technology community.”

Flexera has built a world-class reputation in technology asset data. The company's Technopedia solution categorises and aligns technology asset data, allowing organisations to increase ROI from their software investments by reducing data silos, increasing collaboration and improving the decision-making process. Technopedia tracks more than 2 million products and 180 million data points on enterprise hardware and software, IoT devices, free and open source software, product lifecycle, vulnerabilities and more.

However, simply having the world’s largest technology asset data repository isn't enough. Since data atrophies very quickly if left untouched, it’s vital to develop the people, tools and methods to ensure data is kept current. Flexera has refined the processes for creating, managing and curating Technopedia at market velocities, capturing over 2,500 daily updates. Flexera also provides industry-leading Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to guarantee its customers have the most up-to-date, highest-quality data.

“To succeed today, executives have to be business-ready,” added White. “Flexera’s world-class team ensures the data powering their software is up-to-date, reliable, comprehensive and speaks a common language. Organizations can then make faster business decisions wherever they are, whenever needed, leveraging any software solution they use.”

