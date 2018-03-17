Florida AIDS Walk to Include National Anthem Performed by Stoneman Douglas H.S. Students & Concert by Award-winning Artist Flo Rida

As the state of Florida continues to lead the nation in new rates of HIV
diagnoses, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF),
the world’s largest HIV/AIDS service organization, with a strong
presence in South Florida, will once again host the Florida
AIDS Walk and Music Festival – an annual 5K walk to raise funds for
HIV/AIDS services throughout Florida. With an estimated attendance of
over 3,000 participants from across the region, this annual event will
raise over $1.7 million to support 10 local non-profit organizations
that are working to address the increasing HIV/AIDS epidemic plaguing
South Florida.
Scheduled for Sunday, March 18, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. on beautiful
Fort Lauderdale Beach, the event will kick off with a very special
musical presentation of the national anthem by students from Stoneman
Douglas High School, the South Florida high school that recently
experienced mass tragedy due to gun violence. The Walk & Festival will
culminate with a high energy concert from the Deep Fried Funk Band
and the internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist, Flo Rida.
Presented by Wells Fargo and AHF Pharmacy, the Florida AIDS Walk, now
one of the region’s highly anticipated outdoor events, is aimed at
increasing South Florida’s awareness, prevention, and treatment efforts
against the spread of HIV.
|
|
|
|
WHAT:
|
|
13th Annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival
presented by AHF Pharmacy and Wells Fargo
|
|
WHEN:
|
|
Sunday, March 18, 2018
|
|
|
• 9:00 a.m. – Pre-Program Begins
|
|
NOTE:
|
|
Stoneman Douglas students’ presentation will take place at
approx. 9:45 a.m.
|
|
|
• 10:00 a.m. – Walk begins
|
|
|
• 11:00 a.m. – Post-Walk Concert Begins
|
|
NOTE:
|
|
Flo Rida is scheduled to perform at 12:15 p.m.
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
Fort Lauderdale Beach (Across from the Bahia Mar Hotel)
|
|
WHO:
|
|
Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation
|
|
|
Michael Kahane, Southern Bureau Chief, AIDS Healthcare
Foundation
|
|
|
Flo Rida, Multi-award-winning Artist
|
|
|
Students from Stoneman Douglas High School
|
|
|
Representatives from 10 benefiting organizations
|
|
|
And over 3,000 local South Florida residents
|
|
|
“Since its inception, this annual event has been a great source of
raising awareness of the HIV epidemic that’s plaguing our community,
while also galvanizing community support, from some great corporate
partners and thousands of individuals, around raising significant
dollars to support 10 non-profit organizations that are committed to
addressing this crisis,” said Michael Kahane, Southern Bureau Chief for
AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “We are pleased that Flo Rida has agreed to
join us again, and given that advocacy is a key tenet to AHF’s mission,
we are honored to have the courageous students from Stoneman Douglas on
the program.”
Now in its 13th year, The Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival has
featured an array of award-winning artists, including Salt-N-Pepa, DNCE,
The Go-Go’s, The B-52’s and Chaka Khan. Annually, this impactful and
fun-filled event attracts a diverse array of groups and individual
participants and raises millions of dollars to support local, non-profit
agencies in south Florida that are working to address the growing
HIV/AIDS epidemic plaguing the area. Beyond its fundraising element, the
event helps to remind the community that HIV/AIDS is still impacting our
community by increasing the community’s awareness, education, and
prevention efforts all with the objective of reducing the spread of HIV.
Organizations benefiting from the 2018 event include:
SAVE
SUNSHINE
SOCIAL SERVICES, INC.
THE POVERELLO CENTER
THE PRIDE CENTER AT
EQUALITY PARK
LATINOS SALUD
THE WORLD AIDS MUSEUM AND
EDUCATIONAL CENTER
PRIDELINES
OASIS FLORIDA
URBAN LEAGUE
OF BROWARD COUNTY
Registration for the walk & music festival is available at www.floridaaidswalk.org.
HIV/AIDS in FLORIDA:
According to recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control
(CDC):
-
Florida ranked 1st among the 50 states in the number of HIV diagnoses;
-
Three Florida cities made the top 15 cities nationally, when it comes
to number of people with HIV. Miami is at the top of the list,
with Jacksonville and Orlando at the 10th and
11th spots, respectively; and
-
Miami-Dade and Broward counties ranked top in the nation of new HIV
diagnoses.
About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
In 1987, a group of activists founded AIDS Hospice Foundation in Los
Angeles to provide a final resting place for terminally ill AIDS
patients. Three years later, as lifesaving antiretroviral medical
therapy was introduced, AIDS Hospice Foundation changed its name to AIDS
Healthcare Foundation in 1990 to signify its new focus on being a
medical provider to people living with HIV/AIDS.
AHF funds its mission to rid the world of AIDS through a network of
pharmacies, thrift stores, healthcare contracts and other strategic
partnerships. Today, as the largest global AIDS organization, AHF
currently provides medical care and/or services to over 885,000
individuals in 39 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us @aidshealthcare.
