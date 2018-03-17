Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Florida AIDS Walk to Include National Anthem Performed by Stoneman Douglas H.S. Students & Concert by Award-winning Artist Flo Rida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 04:49pm CET

13th Annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival on Sunday, March 18th, will benefit 10 non-profits that provide HIV/AIDS services to South Florida is set to raise over $1.7 million toward the fight against HIV/AIDS. Festival will include award-winning artist Flo Rida as well as students from Stoneman Douglas High School. Last year’s Walk raised over $1.5 million.

As the state of Florida continues to lead the nation in new rates of HIV diagnoses, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS service organization, with a strong presence in South Florida, will once again host the Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival – an annual 5K walk to raise funds for HIV/AIDS services throughout Florida. With an estimated attendance of over 3,000 participants from across the region, this annual event will raise over $1.7 million to support 10 local non-profit organizations that are working to address the increasing HIV/AIDS epidemic plaguing South Florida.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 18, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. on beautiful Fort Lauderdale Beach, the event will kick off with a very special musical presentation of the national anthem by students from Stoneman Douglas High School, the South Florida high school that recently experienced mass tragedy due to gun violence. The Walk & Festival will culminate with a high energy concert from the Deep Fried Funk Band and the internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist, Flo Rida. Presented by Wells Fargo and AHF Pharmacy, the Florida AIDS Walk, now one of the region’s highly anticipated outdoor events, is aimed at increasing South Florida’s awareness, prevention, and treatment efforts against the spread of HIV.

NOTE TO MEDIA: Media interested in covering the event should check in at the Media Check-In Table on Sunday, no later than 10:45 a.m. Journalists interested in interviews can contact: Imara Canady at 954-952-0258 or via email at [email protected].

 

WHAT:

13th Annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival presented by AHF Pharmacy and Wells Fargo

 

WHEN:

Sunday, March 18, 2018

• 9:00 a.m. – Pre-Program Begins

 

NOTE:

Stoneman Douglas students’ presentation will take place at approx. 9:45 a.m.

• 10:00 a.m. – Walk begins

• 11:00 a.m. – Post-Walk Concert Begins

 

NOTE:

Flo Rida is scheduled to perform at 12:15 p.m.

 

WHERE:

Fort Lauderdale Beach (Across from the Bahia Mar Hotel)

 

WHO:

Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Michael Kahane, Southern Bureau Chief, AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Flo Rida, Multi-award-winning Artist

Students from Stoneman Douglas High School

Representatives from 10 benefiting organizations

And over 3,000 local South Florida residents

 

“Since its inception, this annual event has been a great source of raising awareness of the HIV epidemic that’s plaguing our community, while also galvanizing community support, from some great corporate partners and thousands of individuals, around raising significant dollars to support 10 non-profit organizations that are committed to addressing this crisis,” said Michael Kahane, Southern Bureau Chief for AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “We are pleased that Flo Rida has agreed to join us again, and given that advocacy is a key tenet to AHF’s mission, we are honored to have the courageous students from Stoneman Douglas on the program.”

Now in its 13th year, The Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival has featured an array of award-winning artists, including Salt-N-Pepa, DNCE, The Go-Go’s, The B-52’s and Chaka Khan. Annually, this impactful and fun-filled event attracts a diverse array of groups and individual participants and raises millions of dollars to support local, non-profit agencies in south Florida that are working to address the growing HIV/AIDS epidemic plaguing the area. Beyond its fundraising element, the event helps to remind the community that HIV/AIDS is still impacting our community by increasing the community’s awareness, education, and prevention efforts all with the objective of reducing the spread of HIV.

Organizations benefiting from the 2018 event include:
SAVE
SUNSHINE SOCIAL SERVICES, INC.
THE POVERELLO CENTER
THE PRIDE CENTER AT EQUALITY PARK
LATINOS SALUD
THE WORLD AIDS MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER
PRIDELINES
OASIS FLORIDA
URBAN LEAGUE OF BROWARD COUNTY

Registration for the walk & music festival is available at www.floridaaidswalk.org.

HIV/AIDS in FLORIDA:

According to recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):

  • Florida ranked 1st among the 50 states in the number of HIV diagnoses;
  • Three Florida cities made the top 15 cities nationally, when it comes to number of people with HIV. Miami is at the top of the list, with Jacksonville and Orlando at the 10th and 11th spots, respectively; and
  • Miami-Dade and Broward counties ranked top in the nation of new HIV diagnoses.

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)

In 1987, a group of activists founded AIDS Hospice Foundation in Los Angeles to provide a final resting place for terminally ill AIDS patients. Three years later, as lifesaving antiretroviral medical therapy was introduced, AIDS Hospice Foundation changed its name to AIDS Healthcare Foundation in 1990 to signify its new focus on being a medical provider to people living with HIV/AIDS.

AHF funds its mission to rid the world of AIDS through a network of pharmacies, thrift stores, healthcare contracts and other strategic partnerships. Today, as the largest global AIDS organization, AHF currently provides medical care and/or services to over 885,000 individuals in 39 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pBLACK HILLS : Building Permits
AQ
05:33pBUCKLE : reports February net sales
AQ
05:33pBASF : LEAD 36 class takes travel study to South America
AQ
05:31pRadius Health Presents Positive Data for the ACTIVExtend BMD Responder Analysis for TYMLOS™ (abaloparatide) Injection at ENDO 2018 Annual Meeting
GL
05:26pThe Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Issues an Important Notice to All Customers Who Have Purchased Vehicles or Serviced Vehicles at Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale
GL
05:24pWAL MART STORES : Tusculum Aldi Market Opening In Spring
AQ
05:24pJ C PENNEY : JC Penney Closes After 89 Years In Greeneville
AQ
05:24pPublix Adds To Slate Of Greene County Grocers
AQ
05:19pAMEREN : Busy week in Jefferson City
AQ
05:07pFACEBOOK : Correction to Cambridge Analytica Article
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : U.S. Activist Takes On Europe -- WSJ
2APPLE : Wall Street's tech love affair might end in tears
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE GROUP PLC : 3-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Secu..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : cars unit invests to ramp up output to 3 million vehicles

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.