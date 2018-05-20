Flow-Thru Locker Solution from Apex Makes Order Pick-Up as Fast & Easy as Ordering Ahead

Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies™ is eliminating the line to help QSRs
and foodservice brands provide a fast, no-wait experience with its
Flow-Thru™ Locker Solution. This automated, self-serve technology makes
order pick-up as frictionless as the order and pay process. The
problem-solving device is on display in booth 5870 at the 2018 National
through May 22nd.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180520005052/en/
Self-Serve Automation Makes Order Pick-Up as Easy as Ordering Ahead: The Flow-Thru Locker™ Solution from Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies™ makes order pick-up as fast and easy as the order ahead process. Its two-sided design addresses the in-store, operational issues created by the unprecedented popularity of mobile order and pay apps and online ordering. (Photo: Business Wire)
The unprecedented popularity of mobile order and pay apps and online
ordering has increased the demand for in-store order pick-up. Research
notes mobile
order and pay programs are available at more than 50 percent of QSR
locations across North America since Starbucks launched the first
QSR mobile order and pay app less than five years ago. In fact, by 2020
order ahead will drive $38 billion at QSRs, according to Business
Insider.
Demand for Convenience Creating Operational Issues
This explosive growth has created an array of line-related issues that
are frustrating QSRs as much as their customers. Most QSRs have not
updated their operations or employee workflow to handle the spike in
orders.
As a result, order pick-up service is inefficient, requiring multiple
employee touches. And order ahead customers are often unsure of how to
pick up their order. This combines with dine-in customer traffic and
results in congestion and line anxiety. Customers can have a negative
experience and potential customers may avoid the store altogether upon
noticing the line.
“Consumer technology is driving the most profound shift in customer
behavior that restaurants and foodservice brands have ever seen,” says
Kent Savage, Apex founder & CEO. “Our solution offers a fast, effective
way to handle the additional traffic from order ahead programs in a way
that doesn’t create more work for employees and eliminates customer
frustrations.”
Using the Apex Flow-Thru Locker Solution, employees have more time to
assist dine-in customers since they don’t have to interact with order
ahead customers. The two-sided lockers load from the rear, ensuring
workflows aren’t interrupted while providing a well-defined pick-up area
for customers. An easy-to-use order bump bar and status monitor makes
order processing fast and efficient.
Easy-to-Integrate Technology Leverages Existing Infrastructure
The Apex Flow-Thru Locker Solution integrates easily with a restaurant’s
existing infrastructure – including point of sale (POS), kitchen display
systems (KDS) and mobile apps. Lockers are available in standalone and
modular, built-in configurations. This makes it easy, fast and
affordable to rollout a chain-wide solution that is custom-fit to each
location.
Apex devices are as easy to use as other self-serve technology,
including ATMs, airport check-in and grocery check-out. As finished
orders are placed in a locker compartment, a notification is
automatically triggered to alert the customer and give them a custom
code.
Upon arrival, customers skip the line and go to the Apex Flow-Thru
Locker Solution to input their code. Their secure compartment lights up
and opens automatically. After grabbing their order, the customer closes
the locker door and can leave without waiting in line. This fast and
simple process takes less than 10 seconds—no lines, no waiting, and no
hassles for customers or QSR staff.
All of this activity is tracked in real-time by the Apex Trajectory
Cloud™. This cloud-based platform makes it simple to view mobile order
information, including dwell time, compartment availability and more.
Trajectory Cloud can automatically send reports to management and is
easily accessed at any time through a secure online portal or mobile app.
Discover how Flow-Thru Locker Solutions from Apex help restaurant and
foodservice brands takeout the line during the NRA Show at booth 5870 or online.
And to follow our #FiredUp coverage of the NRA Show, look for #NRAShow
across our LinkedIn
and Twitter
feeds.
Apex Order Pick-Up Technologies is the world’s leading provider
of self-serve automation for use in retail, restaurants and the
foodservice industries. Our flow-thru lockers takeout the line to help
our customers provide a fast, no-wait experience. With world
headquarters in Mason, Ohio, Apex has offices in Australia, Germany,
Poland, the UK and Latin America. To learn more about Apex, visit us
online at https://www.apexsupplychain.com/Foodservice.
