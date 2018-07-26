Focus Financial Partners Inc. : Prices Initial Public Offering

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”) announced today
the pricing of an initial public offering of 16,216,217 shares of its
Class A common stock at $33.00 per share. The shares are expected to
begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol
“FOCS” on July 26, 2018. In addition, Focus granted the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,432,433 shares of
Focus’s Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less
underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to
close on July 30, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
Focus expects to receive approximately $535.1 million of gross proceeds
from the offering, or $615.4 million if the underwriters exercise their
option to purchase additional shares in full. Focus intends to use a
portion of the net proceeds from the offering to redeem outstanding
limited liability company units (“Units”) in Focus Financial Partners,
LLC (“Focus LLC” and Units therein, “Focus LLC Units”), its subsidiary,
from certain existing holders. Focus intends to contribute the remaining
net proceeds to Focus LLC in exchange for Focus LLC Units. Focus LLC
will use such net proceeds to reduce indebtedness under its credit
facilities and for acquisitions and general corporate business purposes.
If the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares,
Focus intends to contribute the proceeds it receives to Focus LLC in
exchange for additional Focus LLC Units, and Focus LLC will use such
proceeds for acquisitions and general corporate business purposes.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, KKR Capital Markets, BMO
Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are
acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Fifth Third
Securities, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, MUFG,
Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Regions Securities LLC and William
Blair are acting as co-managers.
The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a
prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities
Act of 1933. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from:
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
200
West Street
New York, NY 10282
Phone: +1-866-471-2526
[email protected]
BofA Merrill Lynch
Attention: Prospectus Department
NC1-004-03-43,
200
200 North College Street, 3rd Floor
Charlotte, NC
28255-0001
[email protected]
About Focus Financial Partners Inc.
Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent,
fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best
practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who
serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with
comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain
their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies,
scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their
business objectives.
Important Information
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the “SEC”). The registration statement may be obtained free of charge
at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
under “Focus Financial Partners Inc.” This press release shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements, including statements regarding the closing of the initial
public offering and Focus’ use of proceeds from the offering, represent
Focus’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is
possible that the results described in this press release will not be
achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks,
uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Focus’s
control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the
results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and, except as required by law, Focus does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Focus to predict
all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you
should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in
the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with Focus’s initial
public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in Focus’s
prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from
those contained in any forward-looking statement.
