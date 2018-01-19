Follicular Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials Report 2018 - Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Follicular Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials-Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lymphoma is a cancer type where uncontrollable growth of lymphocytes (WBCs) initiating from lymph glands or lymphatic tissue or other parts of the lymphatic system, including bone marrow, tonsils, testicles, spleen and lymph nodes.

This excess growth of lymphocytes often accumulates in lymph nodes. Though this accumulation can occur in any body part, commonly affected parts are armpits, neck and groin and rarely in lungs or bones.

The non- inheritable and non- contagious disease is one of the common types of cancer but can be treated with patients' life expectancy remaining quite large post- treatment.

Genomic alterations in lymphocytes cause damage to the lifecycle of these cells, boosting the cell division rate or affecting the death period. However, causes for such gene changes are yet to be determined.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

3 Follicular Lymphoma Drugs in Ongoing and Completed Trials

4 Global Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

5 Africa Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

6 Europe Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

7 Western Pacific Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

8 Eastern Mediterranean Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

9 South East Asia Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

10 North America Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

11 South and Central America Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends

12 Recent Clinical Trials- Snapshots

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nlzkmp/follicular?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005616/en/