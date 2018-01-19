Follicular Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials Report 2018 - Global Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Follicular
Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials-Global Trends and Analysis
Lymphoma is a cancer type where uncontrollable growth of lymphocytes
(WBCs) initiating from lymph glands or lymphatic tissue or other parts
of the lymphatic system, including bone marrow, tonsils, testicles,
spleen and lymph nodes.
This excess growth of lymphocytes often accumulates in lymph nodes.
Though this accumulation can occur in any body part, commonly affected
parts are armpits, neck and groin and rarely in lungs or bones.
The non- inheritable and non- contagious disease is one of the common
types of cancer but can be treated with patients' life expectancy
remaining quite large post- treatment.
Genomic alterations in lymphocytes cause damage to the lifecycle of
these cells, boosting the cell division rate or affecting the death
period. However, causes for such gene changes are yet to be determined.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Executive Summary
3 Follicular Lymphoma Drugs in Ongoing and Completed Trials
4 Global Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends
5 Africa Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends
6 Europe Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends
7 Western Pacific Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends
8 Eastern Mediterranean Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research
Trends
9 South East Asia Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends
10 North America Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research Trends
11 South and Central America Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Research
Trends
12 Recent Clinical Trials- Snapshots
13 Appendix
