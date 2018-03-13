Food Allergen Screening Method by SCIEX Receives Official Method Classification From the AOAC INTERNATIONAL

SCIEX,
a global leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced
that its highly sensitive method for analyzing food allergens has
received the First Action Official Method (FAOM) classification
from AOAC INTERNATIONAL’s Official Methods Board (OMB). Nearly 150
million people worldwide suffer from a food allergy and are allergic to
more than one food. Accurate food allergen tests are urgently needed, to
help reduce the risk of food labeling errors. It is therefore vital that
the industry adopts improved food testing methods, and the SCIEX method
is the first mass spectrometry (MS)-based method to receive FAOM
classification for allergen screening.
The use of MS technology instead of more traditional methods such as
polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or immunoassay-based approaches gives
far greater confidence for detecting allergens in complex food samples.
The SCIEX method for Allergen Screening uses liquid chromatography
coupled with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) to analyze a range of
food products (both raw and baked goods) by detecting several unique
signature peptides that are specific to each allergen. Presently, this
method can detect allergenic peptides from five of the major classes of
allergenic foods at a detection limit of 10 ppm in a variety of food
matrices. Plus, with increased throughput, the ability to identify
multiple key allergens at once from a number of different food types,
and advanced peptide signature detection, it greatly reduces the chance
of false negative and false positive results.
“Traditional methods such as ELISA and PCR for allergen analysis come
with several challenges, including detection accuracy in processed
products or the costliness of testing for several allergens in the same
sample,” said Dr. Bert Pöpping, FOCOS Consulting. “LC-MS/MS has
the potential to overcome these challenges, which is just one reason why
it is being adopted by multiple governments and private laboratories for
allergen detection.”
The method uses the power and robustness of the QTRAP® 4500
LC-MS/MS System for high throughput trace screening and quantitation of
allergens. LC-MS/MS enables comprehensive sample data analysis, making
food allergen analysis more accurate and, ultimately, safer for
consumers.
AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, non-profit association that
upholds standards in chemical and microbiological analyses. Following
the First Action Official Method classification, the organization will
initiate a two-year assessment of the unique SCIEX method. If the
method’s performance satisfies the review panels, the AOAC will make a
recommendation to the OMB for a Final Action Method status. This
final status would raise the method’s profile as a chemical analysis
process, leading to its further adoption worldwide and an increase in
consumer reliability on food allergen information.
“As the food industry’s regulatory requirements continually change, the
analytical workload of food testing labs increases, often leading to
compromises in the accuracy of results,” said Mark Cafazzo, Director
of Academic and Applied Markets at SCIEX. “SCIEX is dedicated to
working closely with scientists, our customers and industry regulators
to understand the changing needs of food testing. This AOAC First Action
Official Method classification is a great recognition of the power of
SCIEX workflow solutions; we enable customers to produce safer foods and
more accurate food labeling.”
