Food Safety and Inspection Service : J Bar B Foods Recalls Chicken Sausage Products due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

05/21/2018 | 10:05pm CEST

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2018 - J Bar B Foods, a Waelder, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 4,050 pounds of chicken sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat chicken sausage items were produced on Feb. 3, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Label]

  • 12-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing 'simple truth Chicken Sausage Links SPINACH GRUYERE,' with lot code 8034, case code 90394 and 'SELL BY' date of APR 16 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P-7066' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bonnie Hyman, Insurance Administrator, J Bar B Foods, at (830) 788-7511. Media with questions about the recall can contact Adam Bosl, President, J Bar B Foods, at (830) 788-7511.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 20:04:03 UTC
