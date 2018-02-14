Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Saker ShopRites, Inc. Recalls Empanadas due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

02/14/2018 | 11:31pm CET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2018 - Saker ShopRites, Inc., a Linden, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 19,757 pounds of pork and chicken empanadas due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain egg, a known allergen, which is not listed in the ingredient statement on the label.

The fully cooked pork and chicken empanadas were produced between Oct. 7, 2017 and Feb. 12, 2018. There have been no reports of injuries. The following products are subject to recall: [View Label (PDF Only)]

  • 9-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of '3 pk CHICKEN EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned chicken' with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018.
  • 6-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of '2 pk CHICKEN EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned chicken' with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018.
  • 9-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of '3 pk PORK EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned pork' with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018
  • 6-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of '2 pk PORK EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned pork' with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 5495' or 'EST. P-5495' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New Jersey.

The problem was discovered by FSIS personnel during routine label verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

This incident affects 29 ShopRite stores and the Dearborn Market. ShopRite is asking customers to return the affected products for a full refund or replacement.

Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-ShopRite (1-800-746-7748). Media with questions about the recall can contact Karen O'Shea at 732-906-5932.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 22:30:07 UTC.

