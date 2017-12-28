For 2 Days Only, January 6th to 7th 2018, Akihabara Otaku Shop TORANOANA Will Open a Special Space for Doujin Goods in Taipei!

Taipei branch also under consideration for 2018

As part of the Yume (no) Sora Holdings group of companies which promotes creators across genres and national borders, Toranoana Inc. is in the business of sales and distribution of doujinshi, manga, anime products, etc. as well as store management. On January 6th-7th, for two days only, we will open a special space for doujin items in Taipei City, Taiwan.

For the limited time it is open, the space will serve as an event venue to give Taiwanese fans access to Japanese otaku goods, focused mainly on handling doujinshi, which is TORANOANA's greatest strength.

In Taiwan, the number of local creators and cosplayers announcing products based on Japanese manga and anime has been increasing every year, and together with regular local fan events, they contribute to a unique, thriving otaku culture which is just as strong as Japan's.

TORANOANA has been receiving enthusiastic fan messages from users in Taiwan for several years, and TORANOANA has wanted to introduce high-level creators from overseas to Japan and re-import them. For these reasons we have wanted to open a store there someday.

Now the wishes of both sides are bearing fruit, with the limited-time opening of TORANOANA's dedicated space this coming January 2018, and the possibility of a new store opening in Taiwan in 2018.

First of all, please be sure to stop by our special space in January and experience the charm of TORANOANA.

TORANOANA will continue to support creators in a wide range of genres, sharing the world renowned "Akiba Culture" beyond Akihabara, throughout Japan and the world. We will devote ourselves to the type of unique value creation that only Yume (no) Sora Group can do, supporting the activities of all creators and improving the creative environment.

Event overview

Venue: TORANOANA Taipei Special Space

Location: 2nd Floor No. 85, Section 1, Hankou St, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City

Date: January 6th(Sat) to 7th(Sun), 2018 *For a limited time only

Store area: Approximately 168 tsubo(555 square meters)

Opening hours: 12:00-20: 00

Handling materials: newly published doujinshi (hundreds of titles for general, for adults, and for women), self manufactured original goods etc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005200/en/