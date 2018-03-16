Forbion :’s Portfolio Company, Prexton Therapeutics Acquired by Lundbeck for up to EUR 905 million (USD 1.1 billion)

Forbion, one of the leading European life science venture capital firms,
today announces that H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) has acquired Forbion’s
portfolio company Prexton Therapeutics B.V. (Prexton) for a total
consideration of EUR 905 million (USD 1.1 billion).
Under the terms of the agreement, Lundbeck will pay EUR 100 million
upfront to the current investors in Prexton and up to a further EUR 805
million in development, regulatory and sales milestones, depending on
the successful outcome of certain undisclosed milestones. Guggenheim
Securities acted as the financial advisor and Dechert LLC served as the
legal counsel to Prexton.
By acquiring Prexton, Lundbeck will obtain the global rights to
foliglurax, which is currently in Phase II clinical development for the
symptomatic treatment of OFF-time reduction in Parkinson’s
disease and dyskinesia, including Levodopa Induced Dyskinesia (LID). The
first data from the ongoing Phase II clinical program is expected to
become available in mid-2019.
“Forbion co-led Prexton’s Series B financing in February 2017 which
raised EUR 29 million (USD 31 million) to advance the development of
foliglurax. This rapid exit underscores Forbion’s ability to identify
the most promising European biotech companies, including those focusing
on drug development in challenging indications such as Parkinson’s
disease”, commented Marco Boorsma, General Partner at Forbion. “The
Prexton team has successfully and efficiently advanced foliglurax into
mid-stage clinical development. Lundbeck now has the opportunity to
apply its specialist knowledge and expertise in the CNS space.”
Parkinson’s disease is a devastating progressive neurological condition
affecting over 6 million people worldwide. The disease is caused by the
degeneration of dopaminergic brain cells. The main motoric symptoms are
resting tremor, muscle rigidity, and slowed movement (bradykinesia).
Current treatments aim to replace dopamine or to mimic its effects with
patients being administered with the dopamine precursor levodopa. This
treatment provides adequate symptomatic relief initially but over time
it loses efficacy. As the disease progresses patients experience
serious, debilitating complications, such as increased OFF-time
and uncontrolled movements (dyskinesia).
- Ends -
Notes to Editors
About Forbion
Forbion is a dedicated life sciences venture capital firm with offices
in The Netherlands and Germany. Forbion invests in life sciences
companies that are active in the pharmaceutical, as well as the medical
device space. Forbion’s investment team has built an impressive
performance track record since the late nineties with successful
investments in over 50 companies. Forbion manages well over EUR 800
million across nine funds. Its investors include the EIF, through its
European Recovery Programme (ERP), LfA and Dutch Venture Initiative
(DVI) facilities and the KFW through the ERP – Venture Capital
Fondsfinanzierung facility. Forbion also operates a joint venture with
BGV, the manager of seed and early stage funds focused on Benelux and
Germany. www.forbion.com
About Prexton
Prexton is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2012 by Francois
Conquet and M-Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Merck. Prexton
applies a new scientific approach that fully integrates molecular,
behavioral and chemistry technologies to address Parkinson’s disease and
other brain disorders. Prexton is based in Oss (The Netherlands) and in
Geneva (Switzerland). Other major investors include Forbion, Seroba Life
Sciences, Sunstone Capital and Ysios Capital.
www.prextontherapeutics.com
About foliglurax
Foliglurax is a small molecule, which works by stimulating a specific
glutamatergic target (mGluR4) that activates a compensatory neuronal
system in the brain. Pre-clinical studies have demonstrated positive
effects in models of Parkinson’s disease. The aim is to treat the motor
symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as resting tremor, muscle rigidity
and dyskinesia.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005345/en/