Ford Italia S p A : Confirms Second Vehicle for Craiova Assembly Plant in Romania, 200 Million New Investment and 1,500 New Jobs

Ford is investing up to €200 million at the facility; nearly €1.5 billion invested since 2008



CRAIOVA, Romania, May 22, 2018 - Ford confirmed today it is investing up to €200 million and adding an additional 1,500 jobs to manufacture a second vehicle at its Craiova Assembly Plant, in Romania.

The new vehicle is in addition to the EcoSport small SUV currently built in Craiova, plus Ford's 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine. The model and start date for production of the second vehicle will be confirmed closer to launch.

'This new investment will add to our evolving line-up of exciting new models manufactured in Europe and continues the transformation of our Craiova facility,' said Steven Armstrong, president and CEO, Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa. 'The addition of this second vehicle is a testament to the operational flexibility of our Craiova plant and reflects the strong partnerships we have with local suppliers and the community.'

Ford's overall investment in its Romanian manufacturing operations - including today's €200 million investment announcement - is nearly €1.5 billion since acquiring the Craiova facility in 2008. Significant upgrades have recently been made to Craiova's vehicle operations, with more than 550 robots installed at the facility to further improve efficiency and quality in the paint, trim and chassis, and body shops.

To support the new vehicle, Ford Romania expects to hire approximately 1,500 basic and skilled operators for a third shift to augment the current workforce of more than 4,400 employed at its world-class vehicle and engine assembly operations. This will bring the total workforce to approximately 5,900 employees.

The expected increase in vehicle production at Craiova places even greater importance on the ongoing discussions between Ford and the Romanian government. Investing in Craiova's future is a sign of Ford's trust in the Romanian government's promises to deliver key upgrades infrastructure and logistics improvements, which are needed to maintain the global competitiveness of the Ford Craiova manufacturing operations. Any delay would significantly constrain Ford's and its suppliers' efforts to move increased volumes of vehicles and components.

The Craiova-built EcoSport, launched in 2017, is sold across Europe and features a sophisticated cabin, a powerful and fuel-efficient new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel, Intelligent All Wheel Drive and sporty ST-Line model.

