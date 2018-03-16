Foreign Investors Buy Canadian Securities in January

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Foreigners resumed their investment in Canadian securities in January by adding to their Canadian money market and equity holdings, while Canadian investors continued to buy foreign securities at a strong pace.

Foreign investors bought a net 5.68 billion Canadian dollars ($4.36 billion) in Canadian securities in January, Statistics Canada said Friday. In the previous month, non-residents sold a net C$1.54 billion.

Meanwhile, Canadians bought a net C$13.25 billion in foreign securities in January, after acquiring a record C$21.99 billion in the previous month. The Canadian acquisitions were concentrated in the U.S. market in January, the data agency said.

Overall, the transactions in January resulted in a net outflow of funds of C$7.57 billion from Canada.

The monthly international securities transaction report offers a gauge on foreign market sentiment toward the Canadian economy, and Canadian investors' take on global prospects.

