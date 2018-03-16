Foreign investors resume purchases of Canadian securities in January

Non-residents bought a net C$5.68 billion ($4.34 billion) in January, significantly down from the monthly average of around C$18.40 billion seen over July to November last year.

International investors bought C$6.12 billion worth of money market paper, the most since October 2016. Purchases of private corporate paper - mainly denominated in foreign currencies - accounted for the bulk of the investment.

Foreigners also bought C$2.91 billion worth of Canadian stocks, reflecting domestic merger and acquisition activity, while selling C$3.34 billion in bonds.

Canadians bought C$13.25 billion in international securities in January, most of it in stocks, after snapping up an all-time high C$21.99 billion in December. The two-month total is a new record.

($1=$1.31 Canadian)

