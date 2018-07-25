Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Formal launch of three new mining rigs with capabilities to take the global crypto space by storm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:26pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Watts Miners (www.wminers.com) is pleased to announce the formal launch of three new mining rigs with capabilities to take the global crypto space by storm. Led by some of the most experienced specialists in the cryptocurrency mining industry, Watts Miners has utilized ASIC chip technology to deliver three introductory products that are pre-configured for ease of use and promise return on investment within just one month.

The three new miners from Watts Miners are named Watts Mini, Watts Miner, and Watts Rack. Each of these miners are built and designed to operate under multiple algorithms. Apart from Bitcoin, they are capable of mining Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, and Dash. The company has put together a brilliant hardware design to come up with products that will stand apart from the rest by delivering high hash rates and low power consumption. Prior to the launch of the product, each miner has been thoroughly evaluated, prototyped, and pressure tested under extreme conditions.

The most noteworthy feature of the new miners from Watts Miners is their high hash rate power.

* Watts Mini: Bitcoin 120 TH/s, Litecoin 30 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 200 KH/s, and Dash 1.1 TH/s      

* Watts Miner: Bitcoin 250 TH/s, Litecoin 50 GH/s, Ethereum 7 GH/s, Monero 300 KH/s, and Dash 1.7 TH/s

* Watts Rack: Bitcoin 1000 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 28 GH/s, Monero 1200 KH/s, and Dash 6.8 TH/s   

Some other impressive features of these miners include

* Most effective closed-loop cooling system

* Can be installed at living zones because of low noise level

* Noiseless Fans with improved aerodynamics of the blades and built-in anti-vibration pad

* Radiators with more than 15% increased rib area

* Silent high-pressure pumps

* Durability of more than 70,000 hours of working

* Power consumption of 800W±10%, 1200W±10%, and (1200W±10%) x 4 for the three models

“We made it easier for the common man to join the mining game. All you have to do is just plug in the socket and start mining,” says David Anderson, the CEO of Watts Miners.

To find out more about Watts Miners and their exquisite range of products, please visit http://wminers.com/

About Watts Miners: Watts Miners is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in New York, the company currently has manufacturing facilities in USA, Germany, China and Russia.

Contact Information:
Tel: 929-220-9148
Tel: 929-220-1825
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:54pAEROPORTS DE PARIS : Groupe ADP wishes to strengthen its engineering business in the United-States with the acquisition of Merchant Aviation
PU
05:54pACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS : profit amounted to 447 million in the first half of 2018, an increase of 7.4%
PU
05:54pGAZPROM EDR : following comprehensive import substitution strategy
PU
05:54pWITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Form 8.3 - Electra Private Equity PLC
PU
05:54pHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : AGM of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG for financial year 2017/2018 approves all items on the agenda with a clear majority
PU
05:54pUNICREDIT : Note for the Press
PU
05:54pON REAL INTERNATIONAL : ANNOUNCEMENT OF (i) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 25 JULY 2018; AND (ii) RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
PU
05:54pCLEVELAND CLIFFS : Cliffs files libel, defamation suit against Mesabi Metallics, Clarke
AQ
05:54pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stock are mostly higher on Wall Street
AQ
05:53pGUILD EDUCATION : helps the Fortune 1000 prepare for the future of work with $40 million in Series C funding led by Felicis Ventures
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
5Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne dies, shares dive on profit slide

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.