Formation Group Plc - Notice of AGM

02/05/2018 | 10:26am CET

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Formation Group PLC (NEX: FRM), the property development and project management company, announces that it has posted notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held at 2nd Floor, Oakwood House, 414-422 Hackney Road, London, E2 7SY, at 11.00am on 27 February 2018.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited (Corporate Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro

Formation Group Plc (NEX: FRM), headquartered in East London, is an NEX Exchange Growth Market traded Company focused on property development and project management services for medium and large scale building projects in London and the City periphery.

The Company’s portfolio includes both new build and conversion projects, and is also diversified through a limited exposure to commercial work and the rental sector.

The management team combines significant Plc experience with property expertise. The Company is well positioned to exploit a buoyant London residential property market, and believes that the newly added property development division will form a substantial part of its profitability in the future.


© PRNewswire 2018
