Former FDIC Counsel Maryann Bullion Joins BitcoinIRA.com to Spearhead Compliance Strategy

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BitcoinIRA.com, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency IRA conduit that allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts, has announced the appointment of Maryann Bullion as its General Counsel and Senior Compliance Officer.

Bullion previously served as Counsel at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) Financial Crimes Unit in the Washington D.C. area, providing legal advice and guidance to the FDIC in matters concerning the investigation, prosecution and sentencing of persons suspected of committing economic crimes against financial institutions. Prior to that, she served as a Senior Attorney in the Professional Liability and Financial Crimes Section based in Dallas, where she managed investigations and a large volume of civil plaintiffs' lawsuits against both individuals and insurance carriers.

"As the leaders in the space, we have to set an example and hold ourselves to the highest standard of self-regulation. We are focused on providing unparalleled products for our clients that not only adhere to the most secure measures, but also uphold the most stringent compliance guidelines. Bullion has eight years of experience as a federal regulator, and her strong regulatory background and legal expertise working in the government and private sector will be crucial in enhancing the compliance framework for our organization," said Camilo Concha, CEO and co-founder of BitcoinIRA.com. "I am proud to welcome Maryann to BitcoinIRA.com, and I'm looking forward to working with her to exceed compliance standards and ensure our customers have the best possible experience."

Bullion began her legal career as an Assistant Public Defender at the Lake County Public Defender's Office where she conducted jury and bench trials. From there, she joined the team at Matuszewich, Kelly, & McKeever, LLP in the Chicago area as an Associate Attorney, where she provided litigation services to corporate, governmental and individual clients in McHenry, Lake, Kane, and Cook Counties. In addition, she served five years in the United States Army Reserve, where she earned the rank of Captain and, as a Judge Advocate, provided legal advice and guidance to the Command, soldiers, and their families.

"I am honored to take on the role as BitcoinIRA.com's Senior Compliance Officer and General Counsel. I strongly believe in the future of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology and the opportunities it presents for investors within a retirement account," said Bullion. "Furthermore, I did my due diligence researching BitcoinIRA.com in comparison with other companies in the space and I believe they maintain the highest standard of ethics. I am excited to work closely with the executive team to streamline the compliance framework, and to provide the safest and most efficient products and processes for its customers."

Bullion received her B.A. from Spring Hill College and her J.D. from University of Miami School of Law.

About BitcoinIRA.com

BitcoinIRA.com is the world's first and largest cryptocurrency IRA conduit that allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts. The full-service solution includes setting up a qualified cryptocurrency account, rolling over funds from an existing IRA custodian, executing a live trade on a leading exchange and then moving funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet.

In the last 12 months, BitcoinIRA.com has processed over $300 million in investments, gained more than 4,000 customers, and received more than 600 customer reviews. BitcoinIRA.com has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Recently, the company expanded its suite of offerings beyond the retirement space with the launch of Coin Cash, the first full-service platform that allows individuals to purchase digital currencies in a cash account.

BitcoinIRA.com is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

