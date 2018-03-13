Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan Joins Turnitin Board

Duncan joins Turnitin to support development of instructional writing tools and resources promoting academic integrity, critical thinking, and authentic writing in K-12 and higher education

Arne Duncan, former United States Secretary of Education, has joined the Turnitin Board of Directors. Duncan, United States Secretary of Education from 2009 through December 2015, is currently the managing partner of education group Emerson Collective. Mr. Duncan brings considerable experience in large scale deployment and adoption of educational technology in K-12 and higher education. Click to Tweet.

The Emerson Collective believes that to affect change in education, companies must demonstrate three qualities: integrity, measurable impact, and scalable solutions. Turnitin delivers academic integrity and writing solutions to more than 30 million students across the world. Mr. Duncan will give the company additional insight and direction into how technology tools can drive significant change across districts, states, and college systems.

“Turnitin is at the leading edge of leveraging machine learning technology and instructional best practices to guide educators and students through the digital age of authorship and academic integrity,” said Mr. Duncan. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with Turnitin on scalable initiatives that support the core educational skills and promote student success in K-12, higher education, and beyond.”

“We are very pleased to add Arne as an advisor to Turnitin while we develop technology supports for education on an increasingly wider scale,” said CEO Chris Caren. “Writing and academic integrity are essential components of foundational literacy skills, and Turnitin is committed to playing a broader role in building such skills across K-12 and higher education. Arne has a unique vision of how technology can be a supportive instructional tool and is an ideal advisor as we head in this direction.”

About Turnitin

