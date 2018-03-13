Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan Joins Turnitin Board

Arne Duncan, former United States Secretary of Education, has joined the Turnitin
Board of Directors. Duncan, United States Secretary of Education from
2009 through December 2015, is currently the managing partner of
education group Emerson
Collective. Mr. Duncan brings considerable experience in large scale
deployment and adoption of educational technology in K-12 and higher
The Emerson Collective believes that to affect change in education,
companies must demonstrate three qualities: integrity, measurable
impact, and scalable solutions. Turnitin delivers academic integrity and
writing solutions to more than 30 million students across the world. Mr.
Duncan will give the company additional insight and direction into how
technology tools can drive significant change across districts, states,
and college systems.
“Turnitin is at the leading edge of leveraging machine learning
technology and instructional best practices to guide educators and
students through the digital age of authorship and academic integrity,”
said Mr. Duncan. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with
Turnitin on scalable initiatives that support the core educational
skills and promote student success in K-12, higher education, and
beyond.”
“We are very pleased to add Arne as an advisor to Turnitin while we
develop technology supports for education on an increasingly wider
scale,” said CEO Chris Caren. “Writing and academic integrity are
essential components of foundational literacy skills, and Turnitin is
committed to playing a broader role in building such skills across K-12
and higher education. Arne has a unique vision of how technology can be
a supportive instructional tool and is an ideal advisor as we head in
this direction.”
About Turnitin
Turnitin is your partner in education with integrity. Turnitin’s
originality checking and authorship investigation services ensure
academic integrity, promote critical thinking, and help students improve
their authentic writing. Turnitin provides instructors with the tools to
prevent plagiarism, engage students in the writing process, and provide
personalized feedback. Turnitin is used by more than 30 million students
at 15,000 institutions in 140 countries. Backed by Insight Venture
Partners, GIC, Norwest Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital and Georgian
Partners, Turnitin is headquartered in Oakland, Calif., with
international offices in Newcastle, U.K., Utrecht, Netherlands,
Melbourne, Australia, Seoul, Korea and throughout Latin America. @Turnitin
