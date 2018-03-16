Fort Recovery Local Schools expects to net a $17,000 utility rebate through energy savings project completed with Energy Optimizers, USA

TIPP CITY, Ohio, Mar 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Optimizers, USA, has completed an aggressive energy savings project that is expected to save Fort Recovery Local Schools more than $30,000 a year in utility costs.



The district also anticipates receiving a Dayton Power& Light rebate of more than $17,000 because of the work.



Beginning in late winter, Energy Optimizers USA, retrofitted the district's interior lighting with LED systems, replaced the district's boilers and boiler controls with state-of-the-art energy efficient equipment, and made energy-saving enhancements to its kitchens and transportation garage. The energy savings attained will be equivalent to preserving 81 acres of trees or removing 53 cars from the road.



Most of the work was funded through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission's House Bill 264 program, enabling the district to make these cost-cutting improvements at no expense to taxpayers while ensuring the guaranteed savings of the project are met or exceeded.



"The ability to qualify for such a substantial rebate is both a benefit to our community and a confirmation of our strategy to save taxpayer dollars by investing in energy-saving features," said Superintendent Justin Firks. "We couldn't have been more pleased with the quality of solutions and work provided by Energy Optimizers, USA."



Energy Optimizers, USA, has also provided funding to launch an Energy Education and Awareness Program in the district. The program will involve students, staff and the community in developing, promoting and implementing numerous energy savings and sustainability programs throughout the district.



"Projects like these, where the district, their students, and their local taxpayers win, are the reason we are here," said Greg Smith, president of Energy Optimizers, USA. "By investing in relatively simple improvements, Fort Recovery Local Schools has improved its classrooms and its bottom line."



About Energy Optimizers, USA:

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs. The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places to Work competition in 2016. To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit their website at http://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 877-1919.

