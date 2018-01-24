Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital Unveil Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot – First and Only Two Hospitals in the Tri-County Area

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital are the first and only two hospitals in the Tri-County Area to use the Xenex LightStrike® Germ-Zapping Robot™ to enhance environmental cleanliness by disinfecting and destroying hard-to-kill germs, bacteria and superbugs in hard-to-clean places.

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital are the first to tap into a technology that uses pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light to quickly destroy bacteria, viruses, mold and other pathogens that can cause healthcare associated infections (HAI).

“While both medical facilities are the only two hospitals in the area to receive an “A” rating for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, we still wanted to make this capital investment to keep our hospitals equipped with the latest technology,” stated Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Xenex Disinfection Services’ LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots have been proven to quickly destroy the germs and bacteria in ORs that can cause infections using pulsed xenon UV light. Hundreds of hospitals use LightStrike robots to disinfect their ORs after the day’s procedures are complete and two hospitals have published peer-reviewed studies showing 46%-100% reductions in their Surgical Site Infection (SSI) rates when the LightStrike robot was used to disinfect ORs after terminal cleaning. The portable Xenex system can disinfect a typical procedure room in four- or five-minute cycles without warm-up or cool-down times. Operated by the hospital cleaning staff, it can be used in any department and in any unit within a healthcare facility, including isolation rooms, operating rooms, general patient care rooms, contact precaution areas, emergency rooms, bathrooms and public spaces.

“While our hospital infection rates are enviable, we always strive for zero. Zero is the only infection rate acceptable to us so adding this new technology will make our patient care even safer than it is today,” stated David Whalen, CEO of Twin Cities Hospital.

See, touch and feel the Xenex robot at both hospitals during their “Name the Robot” event. Contact the appropriate hospital marketing representative to secure time with the robot and Xenex representative.

Thursday, January 25, 2018 – Twin Cities Hospital | 2190 Highway 85 N, Niceville 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the cafeteria

Friday, January 26, 2018 – Fort Walton Beach Medical Center | 1000 Mar Walt Drive, Fort Walton Beach 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria

About Fort Walton Beach Medical Center

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center is a 257-bed full-service hospital with over 200 of the most highly respected and qualified physicians in the area. It is recognized as a Top General Hospital for excellence in quality care and patient safety. It is the only acute care hospital in the Tri-County area that offers open heart surgery, an Accredited Advanced Primary Stroke Center, an Accredited Chest Pain Center, and a Cancer Care Center that is accredited by the Commission on Cancer and an Associate of the UAB Birmingham Health System Cancer Community Network. For women and children services, we have 24/7 neonatologists available and the area’s only Level II NICU. Its expanded emergency services include a dedicated Pediatric ER, 24/7 Destin ER, and a full-service 24/7 Fort Walton Beach ER that includes the only Level II Trauma Center in the Tri-County area.

About Twin Cities Hospital

Twin Cities Hospital is a 65-bed facility with a medical staff of over 130 physicians. It offers all private rooms and the areas first Certified Orthopedic Joint Replacement Program and first Certified Spine Surgery Program, in addition to a state-of-the-art surgery center. Twin Cities Hospital also has 24 hour emergency services, a newly renovated and expanded critical care unit, Certified Diabetes Education Program, and a variety of inpatient and outpatient diagnostic imaging and laboratory services. Located at Highway 85 North and College Boulevard in Niceville, Twin Cities Hospital also has the area’s only hospital based Wellness Center, offering numerous health related seminars throughout the year. For more information, visit TCHospital.com or call (850) 678-4131.

About Xenex Disinfection Services

Xenex's patented Full Spectrum™ pulsed xenon UV room disinfection system is used for the advanced disinfection of healthcare facilities. Due to its speed and ease of use, the Xenex system has proven to integrate smoothly into hospital cleaning operations. Xenex’s mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired infections (HAIs). The company is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray Merchant Services, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II and RK Ventures. For more information, visit Xenex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006048/en/