Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital Unveil Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot – First and Only Two Hospitals in the Tri-County Area

Fort
Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin
Cities Hospital are the first and only two hospitals in the
Tri-County Area to use the Xenex
LightStrike® Germ-Zapping
Robot™ to enhance environmental cleanliness by disinfecting and
destroying hard-to-kill germs, bacteria and superbugs in hard-to-clean
places.
Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital are the first
to tap into a technology that uses pulsed
xenon ultraviolet (UV) light to quickly destroy bacteria, viruses,
mold and other pathogens that can cause healthcare associated infections
(HAI).
“While both medical facilities are the only two hospitals in the area to
receive an “A” rating for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, we
still wanted to make this capital investment to keep our hospitals
equipped with the latest technology,” stated Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort
Walton Beach Medical Center.
Xenex Disinfection Services’ LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots have been
proven to quickly destroy the germs and bacteria in ORs that can cause
infections using pulsed xenon UV light. Hundreds of hospitals use
LightStrike robots to disinfect their ORs after the day’s procedures are
complete and two hospitals have published peer-reviewed
studies showing 46%-100% reductions in their Surgical Site Infection
(SSI) rates when the LightStrike robot was used to disinfect ORs after
terminal cleaning. The portable Xenex system can disinfect a typical
procedure room in four- or five-minute cycles without warm-up or
cool-down times. Operated by the hospital cleaning staff, it can be used
in any department and in any unit within a healthcare facility,
including isolation rooms, operating rooms, general patient care rooms,
contact precaution areas, emergency rooms, bathrooms and public spaces.
“While our hospital infection rates are enviable, we always strive for
zero. Zero is the only infection rate acceptable to us so adding this
new technology will make our patient care even safer than it is today,”
stated David Whalen, CEO of Twin Cities Hospital.
See, touch and feel the Xenex robot at both hospitals during their “Name
the Robot” event. Contact the appropriate hospital marketing
representative to secure time with the robot and Xenex representative.
Thursday, January 25, 2018 – Twin Cities Hospital | 2190 Highway 85 N,
Niceville 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the cafeteria
Friday, January 26, 2018 – Fort Walton Beach Medical Center | 1000 Mar
Walt Drive, Fort Walton Beach 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria
About Fort Walton Beach Medical Center
Fort Walton Beach Medical Center is a 257-bed full-service hospital with
over 200 of the most highly respected and qualified physicians in the
area. It is recognized as a Top General Hospital for excellence in
quality care and patient safety. It is the only acute care hospital in
the Tri-County area that offers open heart surgery, an Accredited
Advanced Primary Stroke Center, an Accredited Chest Pain Center, and a
Cancer Care Center that is accredited by the Commission on Cancer and an
Associate of the UAB Birmingham Health System Cancer Community Network.
For women and children services, we have 24/7 neonatologists available
and the area’s only Level II NICU. Its expanded emergency services
include a dedicated Pediatric ER, 24/7 Destin ER, and a full-service
24/7 Fort Walton Beach ER that includes the only Level II Trauma Center
in the Tri-County area.
About Twin Cities Hospital
Twin Cities Hospital is a 65-bed facility with a medical staff of over
130 physicians. It offers all private rooms and the areas first
Certified Orthopedic Joint Replacement Program and first Certified Spine
Surgery Program, in addition to a state-of-the-art surgery center. Twin
Cities Hospital also has 24 hour emergency services, a newly renovated
and expanded critical care unit, Certified Diabetes Education Program,
and a variety of inpatient and outpatient diagnostic imaging and
laboratory services. Located at Highway 85 North and College Boulevard
in Niceville, Twin Cities Hospital also has the area’s only hospital
based Wellness Center, offering numerous health related seminars
throughout the year. For more information, visit TCHospital.com or call
(850) 678-4131.
About Xenex Disinfection Services
Xenex's patented Full Spectrum™ pulsed xenon UV room disinfection system
is used for the advanced disinfection of healthcare facilities. Due to
its speed and ease of use, the Xenex system has proven to integrate
smoothly into hospital cleaning operations. Xenex’s mission is to save
lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that
cause hospital acquired infections (HAIs). The company is backed by
well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Jaffray
Merchant Services, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Tectonic
Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II and RK Ventures. For more
information, visit Xenex.com.
