Fossil : Unveils Its Most Tech-Packed Touchscreen Smartwatch to Date

It is with great excitement that Fossil brand announces its fourth
generation of smartwatches under its Fossil Q line. With several new
technology features, this new line provides consumers with the tech
functionality they have been asking for in beautiful designs and styles
they have come to expect from Fossil. With a robust list of new
features, it is the brand's intent to provide customers with one
all-inclusive device—both in function and design.
As one of the first fashion brands to introduce this level of technology
to their collection, Fossil shows consumers you don’t have to sacrifice
fashion for function. Powered with Wear OS by Google and the Qualcomm®
Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform, the new devices offer enhancements to
every facet of the day, with hardware including Heart-Rate Tracking,
NFC, Untethered GPS and Swimproof Functionality. Thanks to optimized
charge time, users can now charge their device within an hour to last
all day.
Fossil entered the smartwatch market to fill the growing desire for tech
that was beautifully designed and could be personalized. This new
generation is no different: it is packed with the unique design traits
allowing users to customize from strap to dial. There are 36+ exclusive
dials, from fashion forward to novelty dials, and users can integrate an
increasing number of third party apps to their device experience, as
well as set social media photos as watch face backgrounds. Fossil is
continuing to design smartwatches as only Fossil can, with a
vintage-inspired approach to modern technology that lets customers find
a watch that perfectly suits their authentic selves.
‘’Since our entry to the smartwatch market, it has always been our first
priority to be nimble and adapt quickly to innovations-both in
technology and design’’ says Steve Evans, EVP of Fossil. “We know a lot
of watch wearers have both a traditional watch and some kind of an
activity tracker— by adding significant features in terms of technology,
without compromising our design standards, this new generation of
smartwatch will provide consumers with one device that fits all of their
needs. Ensuring the best possible experience for our customers has
always been important, which drove the innovation of this product; we
cannot wait to see the consumer response around the globe.’’
Called Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist HR, these
devices can transition through all parts of daily life thanks to added
functionality packed into fashionable designs. This new generation of
smartwatches ushers in a more holistic user experience from a Fossil
smartwatch with key features and personalization options that consumers
care about.
Key updates include:
Heart-Rate Tracking:
Heart rate functionality was an important ask from consumers and a top
priority for the Generation 4 Fossil Q line. Additionally, Fossil wanted
to create exclusive watch dials that allowed users to easily access
manual readings directly from their watch face. Whether going for a run
outside or hitting the gym, you can automatically track your heart rate
during logged exercises with Google Fit.
-
Take a manual heart rate reading and automatically track heart rate
across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit
-
Heart rate graphs show progress throughout a large variety of workouts
and improves workout tracking experience
-
Exclusive-to-Fossil dials have heart rate integrated into the designs,
showing users their beats per minute on their watch face at a quick
glance
NFC
NFC allows users to have payment and transit capabilities directly on
their device. Exclusively compatible with Google Pay (transit and pay
currently available in select countries), NFC prevents users from having
to pull out their card every time they need to complete a transaction.
With a few taps, your card is ready on watch to streamline any checkout
experience. Security is an obvious consideration, and users set up a
unique lock code on their watch to help protect from any identity or
data theft.
Untethered GPS
New untethered GPS capabilities allow the users track walks, and runs,
hikes, bike rides, and more via Google Fit and third-party fitness apps
without having to bring your phone along. Your watch will automatically
map and track your location and distance during logged workouts!
Thanks to added swimproof functionality, users can track swim workouts,
hang poolside or hop in the shower without risk of damaging their
smartwatch. For consumers ready to hit the trails for a run or ride
without taking their phone, music can be downloaded from third party
apps directly to device.
With this new generation of watch, Fossil is bringing a unique, fun take
on technology. With function-based dials, social sharing abilities and
an immense amount of personalization opportunities, these watches truly
allows users to “Make it Your Own.” The added functions like Heart Rate,
NFC, and GPS will give users a 360-holistic way to track all parts of
their lives, while keeping true to the authentic creative spirit of
innovative watch design that Fossil was founded on more than 30 years
ago.
This watch retails for $255-$275.
Features include:
-
Stainless steel case (Q Venture HR: 40mm / Q Explorist HR: 45mm)
-
Stunning touchscreen digital display
-
24+ hours battery life (based on usage)
-
Interchangeable straps and bracelets (Q Venture HR: 18mm / Q Explorist
HR: 22mm)
-
Connect via Bluetooth® technology
-
Wireless syncing + magnetic charging
-
Compatible with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)
-
Sensors: Heart Rate, NFC, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope,
Ambient Light, Microphone
-
Powered with Wear OS by Google
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform
*The Google Assistant is not available in all languages. Android, Wear
OS by Google, Google Play, Google Fit and other marks are trademarks of
Google Inc.
Wear OS by Google and Android are trademarks of Google Inc.
Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm
Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies,
Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
