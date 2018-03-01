Four Common Social Media Marketing Mistakes You Should Avoid | Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the four common social media marketing mistakes that you should avoid. Be it a small business or an established business; everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon of making their brand presence felt through social media.

The popularity of social media marketing is spreading faster than forest fire among people because that’s where the crowd is listening, irrespective of what generation the crowd belongs to. Social media is one of the most economical and simplest mediums for companies to reach out to their target audience. Social media marketing works if it is done right. Therefore, Quantzig has listed four common mistakes that will keep you from realizing the full potential of social media marketing for your brand.

According to the social media marketing experts at Quantzig, “To understand the full potential of social media platforms for a brand, businesses should have a clear-cut game plan and devise the right tactics.”

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the four common social media marketing mistakes that you should avoid.

Common social media marketing mistakes you should avoid

Choosing the wrong tools: In today’s scenario, planning and analyzing the data appropriately becomes very important to make the right decisions. Companies can access customer data, so they should use the right tools to systematically assess data and offer real-time insights, which would help them in arriving at the right social media marketing strategy. They can either choose in-app statistical tools that are available in the social media app or use the third-party tools.

