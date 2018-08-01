Frame.io : Showcases High-Speed, Real-Time Video Collaboration Features at IBC 2018

Delivering on its promise of a market-leading video review and
collaboration platform, Frame.io will demo ultra-fast uploads via its
new Watch Folders app for macOS, Image Review tool, enterprise-grade
security features and more at the 2018 IBC Show
Frame.io,
the leading workflow management platform for video teams, will be
showcasing the
all new Frame.io at IBC 2018 (stand 5.C48), on the heels of an
influx of new features and advancements made to the review and
collaboration platform since April. Today, Frame.io offers
enterprise-grade security features, having recently received SOC2
Type 1 and GDPR compliance; support for new formats and
high-resolution images via Image
Review tool; and up to 100X faster uploading speeds thanks to Watch
Folders for macOS, among other new features and capabilities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005616/en/
“Frame.io has been reengineered from the ground up to meet the speed,
security, and support needs of video professionals worldwide,” states
Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO of Frame.io. “At NAB, we teased new
features coming to the platform; at IBC, we’re delivering on our promise
to build the industry’s most comprehensive and secure cloud-based video
review and collaboration tool on the market.”
Security Features for Enterprise Video Teams
This past July, Frame.io received SOC2
TYPE 1 compliance, after an audit process that evaluated Frame.io
against service controls derived from three key trust principles of SOC2
– security, availability, and confidentiality. That means all customers
can rest assured their valuable media assets are protected from security
threats today and well into the future.
In addition, Frame.io
now includes two new security features: Visual Watermarking and Asset
Lifecycle Management, which expand security management to front-line
workflows. Thanks to Visual Watermarking, admins and team managers can
customize watermarks and have them automatically embedded onto any media
their users upload to Frame.io, helping deter any unauthorized sharing
of their team's content.
With Asset Lifecycle Management, Frame.io will automatically delete old
assets on a cadence defined by users. Admins and team managers can set a
limit on the number of days a given asset will remain in Frame.io.
Developed in coordination with Turner Broadcasting, this tool was built
for the enterprise admin that finds themselves removing assets from
Frame.io constantly, whether that be for security, for better
organization, or for increased storage capacity. Lifecycle Management
enables Turner, who has hundreds of teams working on nearly 4,000
projects, to continue to produce great content and have a streamlined
process to manage storage without potential cost overruns.
GDPR Compliant
Frame.io is committed to helping video professionals around the world
collaborate and build best-in-class content. To support growth and help
ensure Frame.io and our customers remain compliant with upcoming changes
to the EU data protection law (General Data Protection Regulation, or
“GDPR”), a number of updates and improvements to privacy practices,
policies, and agreements have been made. The updated Privacy Policy went
into effect for all existing users on May 25, 2018. You can review the
new Terms here
and Privacy Policy by clicking here.
We’ve also released information to explain these changes in more detail
on our GDPR
FAQ page.
Watch Folders for macOS – An Entirely New Way to Move Media
Frame.io’s new Watch
Folders for macOS delivers indestructible uploading, enabling
creatives to send raw assets, dailies, and in-progress edits to Frame.io
for feedback and approval while preserving folder structure. The macOS
menu bar app allows users to pair a local folder with a Frame.io
destination folder, then render files right from Apple® Final Cut Pro®
X, Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Adobe® After Effects®, Adobe® Media Encoder,
DaVinci Resolve, Avid® Media Composer®, On-Set Dailies and Assimilate
Scratch.
Frame.io Watch Folders ensure assets are securely uploaded, whether
you’re uploading overnight, on a flight, at a coffee shop, or on
location, giving creatives the peace of mind to work under the toughest
deadlines and security measures. The companion app supports
multi-gigabit upload speeds, allowing users to upload one-hundred
gigabytes of media in as little as 13.3 minutes, folder structure fully
intact. Upload any file type, and preview over 150 formats in the all
new Frame.io.
Plus, Image Review, Presence, View History, and Asset Search
The all new Frame.io sets a new industry standard with a
never-before-seen set of collaboration tools for content creators. Used
by all types of creatives – from freelancers working with individual
clients to small internal teams and massive distributed organizations –
the latest
enhancements to Frame.io offers both professional and enterprise
solutions to meet the unique needs of anyone creating video. New
features, available now, to be shown at IBC include:
-
Image Review. Frame.io’s advanced Image
Review tool super-charges creative workflows by bringing all of
the platform’s powerful review and collaboration capabilities to more
types of visual media like photos, illustrations, and graphic design.
The new Image Review tool supports high-res images rendering up to 8K
resolution previews with the ability to pan, zoom, loupe, and annotate.
-
Asset Search. The Frame.io search bar now supports project and
asset search. Find recent files you’ve been working on or dig up that
project from six months ago. With Frame.io Asset Search, you spend
less time looking for files and more time making great content.
-
View History. With View History, users don’t have to wonder
whether their team has seen the latest upload. See who’s viewed an
asset and when they viewed it. Get more details about an asset’s view
history by clicking into the team member profile images.
-
Presence. Now, Frame.io users have a real-time indication of
when a teammate is viewing the same asset as them – another step
towards a more collaborative and connected feedback experience.
Download the Frame.io
IBC 2018 Press Kit.
Find Out Why Frame.io is the Solution You Need – Book a Demo at IBC
2018
The Frame.io team will be giving product demos at its booth in Hall 5
(5.C48) at the RAI Convention Centre. To request a private meeting,
please contact [email protected] or
visit https://events.frame.io/ibc2018/.
Schedule a Press Briefing with Frame.io at IBC 2018
Members of the registered press attending the 2018 IBC Show are invited
to request a press briefing with a representative from Frame.io. To
schedule a briefing, please contact Megan Linebarger at [email protected].
About Frame.io
Frame.io powers the future of creative collaboration. Today’s leading
media companies use Frame.io to streamline their video review and
collaboration process with teammates, clients and a variety of other
stakeholders. Frame.io is all about what happens before distribution,
before you reach the finish line. They make getting there faster,
smoother and more efficient with a single platform that works seamlessly
across web and mobile. Frame.io for iOS is the winner of a 2016 Apple
Design Award.
Frame.io is backed by industry heavyweights including FirstMark Capital,
Accel Partners and Jared Leto. To learn more please visit www.frame.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005616/en/