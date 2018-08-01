Frame.io : Showcases High-Speed, Real-Time Video Collaboration Features at IBC 2018

Delivering on its promise of a market-leading video review and collaboration platform, Frame.io will demo ultra-fast uploads via its new Watch Folders app for macOS, Image Review tool, enterprise-grade security features and more at the 2018 IBC Show

Frame.io, the leading workflow management platform for video teams, will be showcasing the all new Frame.io at IBC 2018 (stand 5.C48), on the heels of an influx of new features and advancements made to the review and collaboration platform since April. Today, Frame.io offers enterprise-grade security features, having recently received SOC2 Type 1 and GDPR compliance; support for new formats and high-resolution images via Image Review tool; and up to 100X faster uploading speeds thanks to Watch Folders for macOS, among other new features and capabilities.

“Frame.io has been reengineered from the ground up to meet the speed, security, and support needs of video professionals worldwide,” states Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO of Frame.io. “At NAB, we teased new features coming to the platform; at IBC, we’re delivering on our promise to build the industry’s most comprehensive and secure cloud-based video review and collaboration tool on the market.”

Security Features for Enterprise Video Teams

This past July, Frame.io received SOC2 TYPE 1 compliance, after an audit process that evaluated Frame.io against service controls derived from three key trust principles of SOC2 – security, availability, and confidentiality. That means all customers can rest assured their valuable media assets are protected from security threats today and well into the future.

In addition, Frame.io now includes two new security features: Visual Watermarking and Asset Lifecycle Management, which expand security management to front-line workflows. Thanks to Visual Watermarking, admins and team managers can customize watermarks and have them automatically embedded onto any media their users upload to Frame.io, helping deter any unauthorized sharing of their team's content.

With Asset Lifecycle Management, Frame.io will automatically delete old assets on a cadence defined by users. Admins and team managers can set a limit on the number of days a given asset will remain in Frame.io. Developed in coordination with Turner Broadcasting, this tool was built for the enterprise admin that finds themselves removing assets from Frame.io constantly, whether that be for security, for better organization, or for increased storage capacity. Lifecycle Management enables Turner, who has hundreds of teams working on nearly 4,000 projects, to continue to produce great content and have a streamlined process to manage storage without potential cost overruns.

GDPR Compliant

Frame.io is committed to helping video professionals around the world collaborate and build best-in-class content. To support growth and help ensure Frame.io and our customers remain compliant with upcoming changes to the EU data protection law (General Data Protection Regulation, or “GDPR”), a number of updates and improvements to privacy practices, policies, and agreements have been made. The updated Privacy Policy went into effect for all existing users on May 25, 2018. You can review the new Terms here and Privacy Policy by clicking here. We’ve also released information to explain these changes in more detail on our GDPR FAQ page.

Watch Folders for macOS – An Entirely New Way to Move Media

Frame.io’s new Watch Folders for macOS delivers indestructible uploading, enabling creatives to send raw assets, dailies, and in-progress edits to Frame.io for feedback and approval while preserving folder structure. The macOS menu bar app allows users to pair a local folder with a Frame.io destination folder, then render files right from Apple® Final Cut Pro® X, Adobe® Premiere® Pro, Adobe® After Effects®, Adobe® Media Encoder, DaVinci Resolve, Avid® Media Composer®, On-Set Dailies and Assimilate Scratch.

Frame.io Watch Folders ensure assets are securely uploaded, whether you’re uploading overnight, on a flight, at a coffee shop, or on location, giving creatives the peace of mind to work under the toughest deadlines and security measures. The companion app supports multi-gigabit upload speeds, allowing users to upload one-hundred gigabytes of media in as little as 13.3 minutes, folder structure fully intact. Upload any file type, and preview over 150 formats in the all new Frame.io.

Plus, Image Review, Presence, View History, and Asset Search

The all new Frame.io sets a new industry standard with a never-before-seen set of collaboration tools for content creators. Used by all types of creatives – from freelancers working with individual clients to small internal teams and massive distributed organizations – the latest enhancements to Frame.io offers both professional and enterprise solutions to meet the unique needs of anyone creating video. New features, available now, to be shown at IBC include:

Image Review . Frame.io’s advanced Image Review tool super-charges creative workflows by bringing all of the platform’s powerful review and collaboration capabilities to more types of visual media like photos, illustrations, and graphic design. The new Image Review tool supports high-res images rendering up to 8K resolution previews with the ability to pan, zoom, loupe, and annotate.

. Frame.io’s advanced Image Review tool super-charges creative workflows by bringing all of the platform’s powerful review and collaboration capabilities to more types of visual media like photos, illustrations, and graphic design. The new Image Review tool supports high-res images rendering up to 8K resolution previews with the ability to pan, zoom, loupe, and annotate. Asset Search . The Frame.io search bar now supports project and asset search. Find recent files you’ve been working on or dig up that project from six months ago. With Frame.io Asset Search, you spend less time looking for files and more time making great content.

. The Frame.io search bar now supports project and asset search. Find recent files you’ve been working on or dig up that project from six months ago. With Frame.io Asset Search, you spend less time looking for files and more time making great content. View History . With View History, users don’t have to wonder whether their team has seen the latest upload. See who’s viewed an asset and when they viewed it. Get more details about an asset’s view history by clicking into the team member profile images.

. With View History, users don’t have to wonder whether their team has seen the latest upload. See who’s viewed an asset and when they viewed it. Get more details about an asset’s view history by clicking into the team member profile images. Presence. Now, Frame.io users have a real-time indication of when a teammate is viewing the same asset as them – another step towards a more collaborative and connected feedback experience.

About Frame.io

Frame.io powers the future of creative collaboration. Today’s leading media companies use Frame.io to streamline their video review and collaboration process with teammates, clients and a variety of other stakeholders. Frame.io is all about what happens before distribution, before you reach the finish line. They make getting there faster, smoother and more efficient with a single platform that works seamlessly across web and mobile. Frame.io for iOS is the winner of a 2016 Apple Design Award.

Frame.io is backed by industry heavyweights including FirstMark Capital, Accel Partners and Jared Leto. To learn more please visit www.frame.io.

